Pathbreakers of the Year (2023)

DR NEERAJ MITTAL

Chairman, DCC and Secretary – Department of Telecommunications

MATHEW OOMMEN

President,Reliance Jio

GOPAL VITTAL

Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel

The vision, determination, and groundbreaking initiatives of three discerning telecom industry leaders have been pivotal in laying the foundation for the seamless deployment of the world’s largest 5G networks within record time.

While the Department of Telecom under Dr Neeraj Mittal’s expertise as an administrator and policymaker provided crucial government support and facilitated a conducive environment, Reliance Jio Infocomm under the guidance of Mathew Oommen and Bharti Airtel under the direction of Gopal Vittal played a pivotal role in enabling India to achieve an overall 100-million 5G subscriber mark by the end of December 2023. Together, their steadfast dedication propelled India to the forefront as the global leader in the 5G space, achieving the fastest deployment of its scale.

Their innovative strategies and unwavering commitment to technological advancement have not only transformed the telecommunications landscape but have also positioned India as a pioneer in the realm of 5G technology on the global stage.