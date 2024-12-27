New opportunities for communication service providers

The internet is the ‘new’ corporate network, and Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are well-positioned to enable their clients’ ongoing digital transformations. The emergence of 5G and the standardization of work from anywhere are only reinforcing this shift. CSPs have the opportunity to provide the secure, efficient, and scalable networking solutions their clients require.

Advertisment

Enter Harmony SASE, a game-changing platform that enables CSPs to deliver a Secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), helping them grow revenue while addressing their customers' pressing network security challenges.

The Modern Business Network

Remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policiesare dissolving the traditional network perimeter. Employees now connect from various locations, accessing sensitive data and applications from both managed and unmanaged devices. This expands the potential attack surface, making it imperative for CSPs to offer robust security solutions.

Advertisment

Harmony SASE empowers CSPs to provide a differentiated and profitable NaaS offering that helps clients leave behind the limitations of legacy solutions. By leveraging a cloud-native architecture, CSPs can ensure their clients benefit from automated, policy-driven security that protects against unauthorized access, malware, and data breaches.

Key Use Cases for CSPs

CSPs can utilize Harmony SASE to address a variety of their clients’security challenges:

Advertisment

Zero trust remote access : Harmony SASE enables zero trust access to on-premises and cloud workloads, ensuring that only authorized users can connect to critical resources.

: Harmony SASE enables zero trust access to on-premises and cloud workloads, ensuring that only authorized users can connect to critical resources. Threat prevention : By blocking internet-borne malware and malicious websites, CSPs can safeguard their clients from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

: By blocking internet-borne malware and malicious websites, CSPs can safeguard their clients from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Secure SaaS access : With many organizations relying on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, secure access becomes crucial. Harmony SASE provides a secure framework for users to engage with these applications without compromising security.

: With many organizations relying on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, secure access becomes crucial. Harmony SASE provides a secure framework for users to engage with these applications without compromising security. Enhanced branch connectivity : Leveraging a full-mesh network, CSPs can facilitate seamless interconnectivity between branches, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

: Leveraging a full-mesh network, CSPs can facilitate seamless interconnectivity between branches, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. Granular access control: Harmony SASE allows CSPs to implement granular controls for infrastructure resources, ensuring that access is based on user roles and requirements.

Maximizing Revenue and Efficiency

One of the standout features of Harmony SASE is its scalability. CSPs can offer managed NaaS solutions without the overhead of traditional hardware investments, which translates to real cost savings for clients. This cloud-based approach not only maximizes profit margins but also creates recurring revenue opportunities through a SaaS-based subscription model.

Advertisment

Furthermore, the pay-as-you-go pricing structure offers flexibility, allowing clients to scale their networking and security solutions as their business grows. This consumption-based model makes it easier for CSPs to manage client relationships and adapt to their evolving needs.

Harmony SASE: A Comprehensive Solution

With over 75 data centers globally, Harmony SASE equips CSPs with the infrastructure needed to deliver reliable, high-performance services. The platform’s features include:

Advertisment

Multi-tenant console : Centralized management simplifies operations and enhances service delivery.

: Centralized management simplifies operations and enhances service delivery. Seamless cloud integration : Harmony SASE integrates effortlessly with existing cloud environments, ensuring smooth transitions for clients.

: Harmony SASE integrates effortlessly with existing cloud environments, ensuring smooth transitions for clients. Secure access options : Features like Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multifactor Authentication (MFA) bolster security, providing clients with peace of mind.

: Features like Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multifactor Authentication (MFA) bolster security, providing clients with peace of mind. Adherence to compliance mandates: Harmony SASE adheres to the highest standards of compliance, including SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001/27002, ensuring that client data is fully protected.

As CSPs navigate the challenges and opportunities of the modern network landscape, Harmony SASE is a powerful enabler. With Harmony SASE, CSPs are not just keeping up with the future of networking, they're leading the way.