MWC 25 participation underscores global standing of India’s telecom revolution

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for Communications, Government of India, visited the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, engaging in top level meetings with CEOs, addressed key sessions and witnessed major tech innovations in one of the world’s largest gatherings for the mobile and telecommunications industry.

This visit showcased India’s telecom transformation at Mobile World Congress 2025, with Bharat’s rapid 5G rollout, world’s lowest data tariffs, indigenous 4G/5G stacks and robust cybersecurity measures that highlighted in the prestigious event. Participation in MWC 25 underscores the global standing of India’s telecom revolution and reflects India’s commitment to tech governance.

The Minister addressed key sessions on ‘Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge’ and Balancing Innovation & Regulation: Global Perspectives on Telecom Policy’ at the event.

He said that “Innovation, Inclusivity, Sustainability & Trust forms the core of India’s guiding principles towards tech governance”and highlighted the successof Aadhaar, BharatNet in serving every citizen of the country.

The Minister also spoke about the four steps of India’s efforts towards balancing innovation with regulation such as spectrum management; ensuring market stability; introducing telecom regulation to ease up various processes; and bringing cybersecurity measures for consumer protection.

During the MWC 2025 visit, Scindia unveiled the curtains of India Mobile Congress 2025, and inaugurated Bharat Pavilion organized by the Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), with the support of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. It featured 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers showcasing their state-of-the-art products, both hardware and software.

The Minister also inaugurated VVDN’s indigenously designed and manufacturedAI based Wi-Fi-7 during his visit to Bharat Pavillion. He also visited other booths such as Meta and Google Cloud, catching a glimpse of their various technological solutions.

As part of the visit, the Minister interacted with top industry leaders from Qualcomm, Cisco, Mavenir, Ericsson, Nokia, AMD, AT&T, Airtel, BSNL, CDOT, TEPC, during dinner with CEOs, enabling strategic partnerships and innovation in telecom.

The event also featured bilateral meetings with FCC, along with booth visits to companies exploring cutting-edge developments in 5G, artificial intelligence, and next-generation mobile technologies.

The Minister’s participation in MWC 2025 highlights India's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for enhancing digital infrastructure. This engagement also reflects India's strategic focus on strengthening international partnerships, driving investments in the telecommunications sector, and shaping global policies to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth. Through active dialogue and collaboration, India aims to play a key role in shaping the future of global connectivity and technological advancements.