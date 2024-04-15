Motorola-Arya Omnitalk partner for professional and commercial radios

Pune-headquartered Arya Omnitalk, a joint venture between Arvind Ltd. and JM Baxi Group, has secured an exclusive partnership with Motorola Solutions to distribute professional and commercial radios in India.

Arya Omnitalk operates three business divisions: shared mobile radio services (SMR), toll and highway traffic management systems (HTMS), and GPS-based fleet tracking and management solutions. Arya Omnitalk will exclusively distribute Motorola Solutions' MOTOTRBO Portfolio of products, along with continuing to distribute Wave PTX and associated services.

A leading provider of public mobile radio trunking services (PMRTS), captive mobile radio trunking services (CMRTS) and broadband push-to-talk devices, Arya Omnitalk holds licenses to operate in 18 metros and mini metros. These include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Bharuch, Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Jaipur.

In highway toll management, it has successfully implemented over 1,200+ toll lanes across 125+ toll plazas, and established digital wide-area radio communication network spanning 1500km highway stretches.

Services cater to important sectors such as municipal corporations, manufacturing, security, oil and gas, transport and logistics, warehousing, educational institutes, IT/ITeS, hospitality, hospitals, embassies, mines, and construction, etc.

Paresh Shetty, CEO, Arya Omnitalk said that toll and HMS solutions are available for 425+ lanes and 40+ plazas across India. In radio communications, we have 63,000 subscribers, and cover 18 Indian metros and mini metros. Segments covered include police, fire, mining, gas, and oil, emergency medical, national security, etc.

Global radio communications market is likely to grow at 10% from 2023-28. It will be worth $10.3 billion by 2028. We are also looking at the telecom landscape. We offer punlic mobile radio trunking services. It is provided only for the city. With new telecom bill coming in, we will see more growth in the segment.

He added: "We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with Motorola Solutions, further solidifying the trust we have built with the brand and customers over the years. This exclusive partnership grants us the opportunity to sell best-in-class products in India. Our commitment remains unwavering in delivering unmatched customer experiences, ensuring every interaction mirrors our dedication to excellence and satisfaction."

We also offer MOTOTRBO R7 series, and MOTORBO R2 series.

We will also have the push-to-talk portfolio. Software is developed by Motorola in Bangalore. Your mobile can be converted to PTT device. Software gives lot of agility and flexibility to customers. It is LMR interoperable. Arya Omnitalk is India's no. 1 BB PTT and PMRTS service. We have customers across security, petroleum and refinery, municipal corporations, etc. We plan to touch Rs. 1,000 crotes and 1 million subscribers by 2030.

The radios offered are specially designed to allow real-time, instant communication among teams, improving coordination in fast-paced environments. It allows cross-platform compatibility, works across various devices and platforms, ensuring seamless communication between different teams and devices within the company. These radios connect teams spread across different locations and facilities. It can integrate with the existing communication systems and tools, streamlining processes and enhancing overall connectivity within the company.

Martin from Motorola said it is a natural partnership between Omnitalk and Motorola. We have a huge workforce, primarily in Bangalore. We are also opening a new office at Cyberhub, Gurgaon. We have PTT over cellular, which is coming up. Business in India is still in LMR. We have now moved on to body-worn video in India, and that is a huge growth market.

