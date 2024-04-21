Lifetime Achievement (2023): MUKESH D AMBANI Chairman and Managing Director,  Reliance Industries

A luminary in India’s telecommunications landscape, Mukesh D Ambani stands as a beacon of transformative leadership. His visionary outlook, strategic acumen, and relentless pursuit of innovation have not only revolutionised the sector but have also been instrumental in shaping India’s digital aspirations.

Through his visionary leadership, he has democratised connectivity, catalysed the data revolution, and bridged the digital divide, empowering individuals across society. His steadfast commitment to fostering indigenous technological capabilities has contributed significantly to developing a homegrown 5G ecosystem, propelling India towards self-reliance and unlocking profound

economic opportunities.

His indelible imprint on the telecommunications industry epitomises excellence and is a testament to his enduring legacy in the annals of Indian business history.”