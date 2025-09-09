Jio vs Airtel: Comparing India’s top AirFiber services

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is a method of delivering high-speed internet to homes and businesses using wireless technology, rather than traditional wired infrastructure such as fibre-optic or copper cables. FWA typically operates over 4G or 5G networks, establishing a fixed connection between a nearby cellular tower and the user’s premises through a wireless modem or receiver.

In India, telecom providers such as Jio and Airtel are leveraging FWA to expand broadband coverage via their respective services: Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber. These offerings present a practical alternative to traditional broadband, particularly in areas where installing wired infrastructure is difficult or not economically viable. As 5G continues to roll out across the country, FWA is expected to play a vital role in bridging the digital divide and supporting high-bandwidth activities such as streaming, remote work, and online education.

Both Jio and Airtel offer competitive plans with large data allowances, consistent speeds, and added features such as OTT (Over-the-Top) content access. With growing demand for flexible, high-speed home internet, these FWA solutions are positioned as future-ready alternatives to conventional broadband.

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Plans and offerings

Jio AirFiber offers a range of plans starting at Rs. 599 + GST, which includes 1000GB of data valid for 30 days at speeds of up to 30Mbps. The Rs. 899 + GST and Rs. 1199 + GST plans both provide 1000GB for 30 days, with speeds of up to 100Mbps. Higher-tier options include the Rs. 1499 + GST plan offering speeds up to 300Mbps, the Rs. 2499 + GST plan with up to 500Mbps, and the Rs. 3999 + GST plan delivering speeds up to 1Gbps, each with 1000GB data and a 30-day validity period. Depending on the plan, Jio also bundles access to up to 15 OTT platforms.

On the other hand, Airtel Xstream AirFiber plans start at Rs. 699 + GST, offering 1000GB of data for 30 days with speeds up to 40Mbps. The Rs. 799 + GST and Rs. 899 + GST plans also include 1000GB for 30 days, both with speeds up to 100Mbps. Airtel includes access to 22+ OTT apps with these plans, making them particularly appealing for users interested in streaming content.

Technology behind the service

Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber both operate on Fixed Wireless Access technology. Instead of relying on traditional fibre cables, these services use wireless signals from nearby towers to deliver high-speed internet to the user's home via a dedicated outdoor unit. This eliminates the need for bulky optical cables and allows for faster and easier installation, particularly in locations where traditional broadband infrastructure is lacking.

When comparing the two, Jio's Rs. 599 plan is the most affordable, offering reasonable speeds and OTT access, while Airtel's Rs. 699 and Rs. 899 plans provide slightly better speeds and more OTT benefits. Jio, however, leads in offering higher-speed plans, with options going up to 1Gbps, which may be suitable for high-demand users.

Installation and Setup

Both services offer a comprehensive installation package. Users who opt for annual plans usually receive free installation, making the service more accessible. The installation typically includes, an outdoor device to receive the wireless signal along with a WiFi router for in-home wireless connectivity and a 4K TV set-top box for access to OTT content and live TV channels. This setup is designed to provide a seamless internet and entertainment experience across all devices in the home.

OTT benefits

Both Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber services offer a wide selection of OTT (Over-the-Top) content as part of their broadband plans, catering to users who enjoy streaming entertainment. Jio AirFiber provides access to an extensive lineup of platforms, including Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Video Lite, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5, and JioCinema Premium.

It also offers regional and niche platforms including Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EPIC ON, and ETV Win, making it one of the most comprehensive OTT bundles currently available.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber, while offering a more focused list includes access to key platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, and Xstream Play, among others.Though smaller in comparison, Airtel’s OTT offerings still cover major platforms, catering to a broad user base.

Which plan should you choose?

For users seeking higher speeds, competitive pricing, and a wide OTT bundle, Jio AirFiber is a strong option. It is particularly appealing to gamers, frequent streamers, and those in semi-urban or rural areas where Jio’s coverage tends to be more robust.

Alternatively, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a reliable choice for those who prioritise stable speeds, dependable service, and integration with other Airtel offerings, particularly in urban centres.

How to check service suitability

Before committing to a plan, it's advisable to test your 5G signal strength using a speed test app, ideally from your terrace or balcony. For example, If considering Jio AirFiber, insert a Jio SIM into your phone and test for consistent speeds above 100Mbps and If considering Airtel Xstream, repeat the process using an Airtel SIM.

If your signal consistently exceeds 100Mbps, FWA is likely a suitable option. If speeds fluctuate or remain low, you may want to reconsider or look for alternative solutions.

Since their launch, both Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber have evolved considerably. Jio may be more appealing if you're looking for faster speeds, value-for-money plans, and a larger entertainment bundle, especially outside metropolitan areas. Conversely, Airtel offers a more streamlined and dependable service, particularly attractive to customers already using Airtel's mobile or DTH services.

Choosing between the two ultimately depends on your location, internet usage habits, and preferred OTT content. Both providers represent a significant step forward in making high-speed internet more accessible across India.