Harnessing tomorrow’s edge to reshape the art of war

Defence communication (Defcom) stands apart from civilian telecommunications due to its critical nature, fail-safe design, and incorporation of multiple layers of redundancy across platforms and spectrum. These systems are swift and highly secure and offer real-time, high-bandwidth communication to troops on the move. Additionally, they are both tactical and strategic, providing seamless connectivity between troops in forward areas and decision-makers in headquarters.

It forms the backbone of military operations, ensuring seamless connectivity and secure information flow. Defcom, with its unique operational demands, can be viewed through two distinct yet interconnected lenses—strategic and tactical verticals. Each plays a vital role in addressing modern warfare’s challenges and ensuring coordination across the chain of command.

Strategic communication: Representing the core of defence communication, this vertical is ‘static in nature’ and spans extensive ‘theatres of operation’ with multiple ‘strategic nodes’ interconnected through fully reliable, high-bandwidth heterogeneous communication links. These links leverage advanced technologies, including optical fibre links, microwave UHF point-to-point radios, and high-capacity satellite links, to ensure reliability even in remote or challenging terrains.

Tactical communication: Unlike its strategic counterpart, tactical communication operates within limited battle areas and is inherently highly mobile and dynamic. It must be engineered according to the ‘Tactical Battle’ phases, relying primarily on vehicle-based communication systems equipped with switching equipment and PBXs for battlefield users.

It employs tactical nodes, which are ultra-mobile and connected over sufficient-capacity point-to-point microwave links, to create a tactical grid of wireless nodes. Further, HF and VHF tactical radio networks are employed to create a dynamic radio grid for redundancy, providing swift and secure defence communications for rapidly changing battlefield scenarios.

Emerging Trends in Defence Communication

Defence communication has undergone significant transformation over the last two decades, with both strategic and tactical systems integrating next-gen technologies to enhance their capabilities and adaptability.

Strategic communications have transitioned from traditional PDH/SDH frameworks to advanced Dense and Ultra Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM/UDWDM) in the optical domain. Legacy ATM and ISDN switches have been replaced by IP/MPLS routers that support differentiated services for strategic defence users.

Similarly, the backhaul and point-to-point satellite links have evolved, moving from C-band voice and data circuits to high-speed Ku/K band IP-based connections, which employ advanced satellite multiplexing techniques. These developments are bolstered by centralised data centres with application-level security, ensuring restricted data is stored and accessed securely.

5G features like RedCap and RAN slicing can transform defence communication by enhancing battlefield IoT and enabling precise, agile operations.

Tactical Communications, on the other hand, have progressed from basic HF and VHF radio networks to modern Software-Defined Radio (SDR) systems, enabling on-the-move tactical radio networks. These systems can be configured on the move to suit the best frequency bands, optimal Layer 1 Modulation and encoding schemes.

Tactical nodes now integrate vehicle-based IP/MPLS switching equipment powered by dynamic mobility and easy-to-configure differentiated services and virtual connections for tactical users in the evolving battlefield. Additionally, the backhaul of such next-gen tactical switching centres is emboldened with high-capacity point-to-point and point-to-multipoint radio links to meet the bandwidth demands of video and data services from the battlefield.

Further, the high-speed, small form-factor satellite user equipment is being incorporated for difficult terrains to complement the terrestrial tactical network grid for tactical operations. It has been observed that tactical communication grids must be emboldened with flexible, dynamic, and manoeuvrable technologies for the battlefield, which take no time to establish.

Future Battlefield Communications: 2025 and Beyond

As defence operations become increasingly complex, future battlefields will rely on emerging technologies in cellular and satellite domains to redefine communication systems.

The cellular world has successfully adopted 5G as a global protocol and is now poised to explore its advanced features, which promise to redefine defence communication. These include Reduced Capability (RedCap) connections, which support low-bandwidth operations such as the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors crucial for battlefield applications. At the same time, mmWave cellular technology offers exceptionally high-capacity coverage, which is ideal for concentrated combat zones.

Similarly, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enables broadband connectivity on the move, ensuring uninterrupted communication in dynamic tactical environments. Furthermore, RAN slicing facilitates differentiated services over the air for various categories of battlefield users. These innovations will allow defence users to leverage commercial telecom infrastructure.

Defence users currently employ 5G handsets integrated with the existing telecom infrastructure of Telecom Service Providers. Installing secure, encrypted data centres strategically placed within the defence cellular network will help protect sensitive data. Customised mobile handsets with application-level security can further safeguard against cyber threats, ensuring the network remains resilient and fail-proof to cyber vulnerabilities.

Incorporating the 5G Network-in-a-Box (NIB) solution will further empower platoons with high-speed, real-time communication for real-time information sharing and high speed of operation success. Moreover, by utilising satellite backhaul or point-to-point microwave links, troops in the forward areas can connect to commanders in the rear headquarters for faster information dissemination and decision-making, resulting in swift operations and achieving tactical goals.

Non-terrestrial Networks and AI Integration

In operations beyond national borders, where terrestrial 5G infrastructure may be unavailable, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) will bridge the gap by integrating satellite and cellular technologies.

NTN-Narrowband IoT (NBIoT) will provide satellite communication to the defence IoT users, primarily the battlefield sensors, which need to be integrated into the decision-making Artificial Intelligence or AI-enabled tools at the headquarters for in-depth analysis. In addition, the real-time tracking of logistic supplies of ammunition, clothing, and food can be effectively done using NTN NBIoT satellites, which have a larger strategic footprint (coverage).

NTN-NBIoT will support battlefield IoT devices and logistics tracking, leveraging satellites with wide strategic coverage. The second flavour, NTN-New Radio (NTN-NR), will feature 5G base stations onboard Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites or High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS). This will enable seamless 5G connectivity to defence users across borders using simple handsets over a tactical battlefield in enemy territory. In addition, the Battle Drones can be effectively operated and controlled across borders using this NTN-powered next-gen tactical communication grid.

The incorporation of AI is likely to transform tactical communication further. This will ensure that data from ground sensors, drones, satellites, reconnaissance aircraft, and UAVs are analysed intelligently in real time using edge computing, enabling on-the-fly decision-making. For strategic networks, cloud computing will become integral, allowing data to be analysed, stored, and retrieved from multiple theatre-based data centres. These advancements will enhance the speed and efficacy of future theatre wars.

The integration of 5G cellular technology and NTN is set to revolutionise the way battles are fought in the future. These next-generation strategic and tactical communication grids will offer unparalleled flexibility and an always-on connectivity capability. Such advancements will be indispensable for future defence communication networks, meeting the critical demands of strategic and tactical operations in 2025 and beyond.

By Lt Col Sidharth Shukla (Retd)

The author is an expert in defence communication strategies. He has a Master’s degree in communication systems from IIT Roorkee and a doctoral degree from IIT Indore. He is an Army veteran with 24 years of experience in designing, planning, and operating tactical and strategic defence communication networks in counter-insurgency and high-altitude warfare scenarios. He is presently heading a tech strategy vertical in the cellular industry.

