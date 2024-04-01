Harnessing the power of terahertz technology in ICT

THz technology can bridge the gap between the technical and regulatory landscape, ushering in an era of communication that is faster, more reliable and adaptable

Advertisment

In the ever-evolving world of wireless communications, the allocation and utilisation of the electromagnetic spectrum has emerged as critical elements in ensuring seamless flow of data, voice and information, across the globe. In this regard, Terahertz (THz) technology presents an exciting frontier within the spectrum landscape. THz frequencies occupy a unique position in the electromagnetic spectrum, offering both an alluring promise and formidable technical challenges.

This article explores the world of THz frequencies, their strategic significance in modern communications, the global and regulatory perspectives that shape their utilisation, and the innovative solutions that are reshaping the way we harness this valuable portion of the spectrum.

Terahertz band: Unveiling the spectrum

Advertisment

The electromagnetic spectrum, a continuum of electromagnetic waves, spans from radio waves to gamma rays. Terahertz frequencies occupy a distinctive space in this spectrum, typically ranging from 0.1 THz (100 GHz) to 10 THz. Positioned between microwave and infrared frequencies, THz waves offer a sweet spot for communication technologies. Their ability to carry vast amounts of data is rooted in their shorter wavelength and higher frequency, allowing for faster and more precise information transfer.

"THz wave’s ability to carry vast data is rooted in their shorter wavelength and higher frequency, allowing for faster and more precise information transfer."

They combine properties of both microwaves and infrared light, enabling them to penetrate various materials, while offering high-resolution imaging capabilities. This dual nature has historically made the generation and detection of THz waves challenging, leading to the term ‘terahertz gap’ in technology, which is used to explain the infancy of this band as compared to well-developed neighbouring spectral regions. This has led researchers from disciplines such as physics, material science, electronics, optics and chemistry to investigate the various unexplored or less-explored aspects of THz waves.

Advertisment

Significance in Modern Communications

The insatiable demand for high-speed, high-capacity wireless communications has fueled the quest for next-generation technology. Terahertz technology holds the promise of breaking through the bandwidth limitations that plague current wireless technologies. Communication in the sub-terahertz (sub-THz) range is expected to be a feature of 6G systems. With the unique ability to serve very high data rates, sub-THz communication can enable the extreme speeds and low latencies required to enable 6G use cases such as professional high-resolution holographic communications and machine-to-machine interactions.

Advertisment

Further, Terahertz waves are ideal for remote sensing due to their ability to detect low-mass molecules and ions, making them useful in environmental monitoring and space exploration. They can identify water, oxygen and carbon dioxide on other planets, aiding in space exploration and the search for extraterrestrial life.

Challenges and innovative solutions

Advertisment

Despite its immense potential, THz communication faces some technical challenges. One such challenge is signal attenuation, which limits the effective range of THz waves. The atmosphere absorbs THz waves, particularly in the 0.1 THz to 1 THz range, making long-distance communications challenging.

When it comes to tapping into terahertz waves, the world of electronics faces a fundamental problem. To enter the gap, the silicon chips in our electronics need to pulsate quickly, at trillions of cycles per second (hence a terahertz). The chips that power phones or computers can operate perfectly well at millions or billions of cycles per second, but they struggle to reach the trillions. The highly experimental terahertz components that do work can cost as much as a luxury car. Engineers are working to address this issue and bring the prices down.

The other realm, the world of light, has long sought to make devices like lasers that could cheaply create terahertz waves at specific frequencies.

Advertisment

Researchers are exploring various strategies, including the development of metamaterials that can manipulate THz waves and reduce signal loss. Beamforming techniques, like those used in millimeter-wave technology, are being adapted to THz frequencies to focus and direct signals efficiently. Additionally, advancements in ultra-sensitive detectors and high-power sources are enhancing the viability of THz communication systems.

Prospects and applications

The future of THz technology extends far beyond high-speed Internet. Telemedicine, environmental monitoring, space communications and more, await transformation through THz waves.

Advertisment

In telemedicine, THz imaging can provide non-invasive, high-resolution scans, enabling early detection of diseases. Environmental monitoring systems can leverage THz technology to precisely analyse atmospheric conditions and detect pollutants. In space communications, THz waves can overcome the limitations of traditional radio waves, enabling faster and more reliable communications between spacecraft and Earth. THz systems have a potential market for security applications, solid explosive material detection and mail screening.

THz waves can overcome the limitations of traditional radio waves, enabling faster and more reliable communications between spacecraft and Earth.

Moreover, the synergy between THz technology and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) holds tremendous potential. AI-powered THz devices can autonomously optimise communication parameters, adapt to changing conditions, and enhance security.

Terahertz technology stands at the forefront of innovation in wireless communications. Its unique position in the electromagnetic spectrum and its potential to revolutionise various industries make it a technology worth pursuing. However, the journey ahead involves not only technical advancements but also the creation of supportive regulatory environments.

As we continue to explore the transformative potential of THz technology, collaboration, research and regulatory foresight will be the guiding stars on this exciting journey. Terahertz technology is poised to bridge the gap between the technical and regulatory landscape, ushering in a new era of communication that is faster, more reliable and adaptable to the demands of our ever-connected world. The future might be THz, and its possibilities can be limitless.

The author is a decorated military veteran who retired as Signal Officer-in-Chief, the head of the ICT wing of the Indian Army. He was also the first CEO of the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and is presently the Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

By Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in