Celebrating world telecom day: Building smarter, fairer connectivity

World Telecom Day reminds us just how deeply connectivity permeates our daily lives. Whether we are working from home, streaming box-sets, catching up with loved ones, or helping children with online lessons, we rely on robust, reliable networks. Today’s technology,faster, smarter and increasingly user-centred, is making those everyday moments effortless.

Present day telecoms are evolving through a blend of edge computing, AI-driven optimisation and cloud-native architecture. These advances bring greater responsiveness, scalability and efficiency, reshaping the way networks are managed. Yet the future is about more than speed alone: it is about creating intelligent, flexible and secure ecosystems. As networks become increasingly data-driven, they will unlock new services in manufacturing, healthcare, education and beyond,delivering seamless experiences and long-term value.

Industry leaders chart the next frontier for India’s telecom revolution

As World Telecom Day draws renewed attention to India’s connectivity ambitions, five sector heavyweights have mapped out a vision that reaches far beyond faster download speeds. From cutting-edge satellites to inclusive digital literacy drives, they agree on one overarching goal: networks that lift every corner of the country.

A surge in 5G , but inclusion remains the watchword

“Telecoms sit at the heart of India’s digital transformation,” declared Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar, Director-General of the Cellular Operators Association of India. With 5G now blanketing 99.6 per cent of districts and more than 1.2 billion mobile subscribers online, Kochhar insisted the next chapter must focus on women. “Affordable data has reached rural doorsteps; now we need industry, government and communities to collaborate on digital literacy so that every woman can thrive in India’s digital future,” he said.

Satellites aim for the last mile

If ground-based towers cannot reach India’s remotest hamlets, satellites will, argued Lt Gen A. K. Bhatt (Retd), who heads the Indian Space Association. Bhatt pegged the opportunity for satellite broadband in underserved areas at roughly USD 263 million over the next five years. “Satcom can transform education, healthcare and governance,particularly for women and girls, who are too often digitally excluded,” he noted, urging swift allocation of spectrum for commercial satellite services.

Nokia bets on 6G readiness

No stranger to India’s telecom milestones, Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice-President and Country Head at Nokia India, reflected on the country’s journey from its first GSM call in 1995 to becoming the world’s second-largest 5G market. “High-speed connectivity is already reshaping industry and accelerating gender inclusion,” he said. “But with 5G-Advanced and even 6G on the horizon, equitable access is imperative. Our pledge is to build the resilient infrastructure Digital India needs.”

Beyond pipes: The rise of integrated platforms

Hardware alone will not close the urban–rural divide, warned Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director at HGS and CEO of NXTDIGITAL Media Group. He called for integrated digital platforms that bundle access with localised content and services such as e-learning, tele-health and digital banking. “These ‘one-stop’ interfaces cut cost and complexity, making digital adoption sustainable in remote communities,” he said, labelling them “essential enablers of economic inclusion”.

Connectivity as social catalyst

For Subash Vasudevan, Chief Business Officer at iBUS Network & Infrastructure, broadband’s true power lies in the doors it opens,from farmers tracking weather patterns to students attending virtual lessons. “We must view connectivity not merely as infrastructure but as a catalyst for community upliftment,” he said, calling for continued innovation in sustainable network roll-outs.