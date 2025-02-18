Building a sustainable future with energy-efficient data centres

Data centres are the invisible lifelines of our digital ecosystem, powering everything from social media and streaming services to Artificial Intelligence and critical business operations. However, their rapid growth comes with a hefty energy footprint, creating a challenge and an opportunity for the sector to reconsider how it pursues sustainability.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, the focus must shift from merely supporting expansion to fostering resilience and sustainability. Here is how the data centre industry is changing to keep up with these needs and why this is important to our collective future.

Powering the Digital World Sustainably

Modern data centres are indispensable, powering everything from smartphones to autonomous vehicles, connecting the world, and driving modern-day innovation. But their energy demand amounts to a huge 1% of all the electricity consumed in the world. Concerns about carbon emissions and resource scarcity have grown in response to this reliance on energy-intensive processes that are often powered by fossil fuels.

According to the International Energy Agency, data centres, similar in size to certain countries, produce as much as 0.3 gigatons of carbon dioxide a year. The stakes could not be clearer: A bold effort needs to be made to balance the strain of the digital space’s exponential growth with practices that safeguard the environment.

Shifting Towards Greener Infrastructure

Forward-thinking organisations are reimagining data centre operations by integrating sustainability into their core strategies. Here are some key innovations leading the charge.

#1

Harnessing Renewable Energy

Firms like Google and Microsoft are leading the way by powering their data centres with solar, wind, and hydropower. This would not only cut emissions but ensure stable, predictable energy costs, eliminating vulnerabilities to fossil fuel price volatility.

#2

Designing for Efficiency

New technologies, such as energy-efficient servers, Solid-State Drives (SSDs), and systems driven by AI-based optimisations, are transforming the data centre. Advanced cooling techniques, including liquid cooling and heat recovery, also increase efficiency, significantly lowering power requirements in traditionally power-hungry spaces.

#3

Modular and Distributed Data Centres

Modular designs allow scalability without overbuilding and consuming excess energy. Edge computing, like user localisation, reduces data transfer between energy-intensive machines and is one example of the application of E2E in the IT stack.

Integrating Sustainability Into Strategy

Adopting sustainable business practices today is no longer a lofty goal; it’s a crucial business imperative. Ricoh, a global information company, explains this on its website: “With increased government focus on sustainability and a new green economy, investing in green technologies can provide companies with operational benefits, help them meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements, and respond to demands of environmentally conscious consumers and investors.”

Certifications and Frameworks such as LEED and ISO 50001 are certifiable standards for sustainable design. AI-based tools that allow for real-time optimisation of energy use will help keep buildings running at peak efficiency. While the advantages are clear, challenges do exist. The high upfront costs of many building upgrades, limited access to renewable energy sources in some areas, and the tendency for the other parts of the industry to resist change create natural barriers. However, these challenges also provide collaboration, innovation, and leadership opportunities.

Building Resilience for a Greener Future

Innovation and global collaboration will be critical to the future of sustainable data centres. Breakthroughs in emerging technologies, such as quantum computing, are set to redefine approaches to energy efficiency. Through partnerships across the business landscape and between industry and government, broader perspectives can accelerate the adoption of best practices.

Data centres provide critical infrastructure for the digital economy and are also fundamental to building a greener and more equitable future.

In a business context, sustainability goes beyond merely reducing harm—it involves creating positive value. This underscores the idea that data centres can contribute to economic progress while prioritising green energy and optimising operational efficiency.

The road to energy-efficient, sustainable data centres is as vital as the digital transformations they enable. With the adoption of clean energy solutions, forward-thinking technologies, and collaborative approaches, the sector can be a key part of the worldwide shift towards sustainability. Data centres provide critical infrastructure for the digital economy, but they are also fundamental to building a greener and more equitable future. This future is possible through deliberate action and shared commitment—the digital revolution does not have to be a compromise.

By Rajesh Kaushal

The author is ICT Business Group Head for India and SAARC at Delta Electronics India.

