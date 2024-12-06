AI, Analytics, and Cloud: Shaping the future of work and hiring

The world of work is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements, shifting employee expectations, and macroeconomic uncertainties. To explore the future of jobs, workforce, and workplace, Indeed and Nasscom launched the fourth edition of their Future of Work report, titled Balancing Priorities in an AI-driven World, at Indeed’s flagship event, FutureWorks 2024. The report highlights key trends in the job market, the growing role of AI in recruitment, and updates designed to simplify, accelerate, and humanize hiring processes.

The Future of Work: AI, Analytics, and Cloud as the "Holy Trinity"

The increasing integration of technology into workstreams is fundamentally reshaping traditional job roles. As AI adoption grows across organizational functions, AI/ML and Analytics remain the most in-demand job families, while Cybersecurity has surpassed Cloud to become the second-most sought-after domain. The top five in-demand job roles now include Data Scientist/Analyst, AI/ML Expert, Cybersecurity Specialist, Cloud Architect/Engineer, and DevOps Engineer. In response, HR leaders are emphasizing core technical skills, a strong learning mindset, and analytical problem-solving abilities as the key selection criteria. Meanwhile, both the current and future workforce regard AI/GenAI proficiency, creativity, communication, and leadership as essential for success.

The use of GenAI tools has dramatically increased over the past year, evolving from proof-of-concept experiments to widespread commercial applications. A significant portion of the workforce now actively uses GenAI for diverse purposes, including coding, programming, content creation, and beyond. The future workforce—particularly students—is leveraging GenAI for learning and development, expanding general knowledge, improving communication skills, seeking mentorship, and exploring AI’s vast capabilities.

Notably, 70% of current workforce respondents are confident in their readiness for the evolving job roles of the future. This optimism is fueled by regular skilling and upskilling initiatives, driven both by mandatory organizational programs and proactive self-learning efforts, underscoring a collective commitment to adapt to the rapidly changing job landscape.

As organizations become increasingly data-driven, AI, Analytics, and Cloud have emerged as the "holy trinity" propelling this transformation. In tandem with this shift, HR functions are becoming more tech-enabled across the value chain. Companies are leveraging AI in various aspects of recruitment, such as automating CV screening to identify top candidates, generating gender-neutral job descriptions, enhancing knowledge sharing and learning initiatives, and streamlining candidate evaluation processes.

Workplace Evolution: Hybrid Models and the Gig Economy on the Rise

The future of work remains predominantly hybrid, though the return to the office is gaining momentum, with the average time spent in the office increasing by 1.2x. Key drivers of this shift include the need for stronger cultural connections, enhanced cross-team collaboration, improved employee engagement, increased leadership interactions, role-specific or customer-driven requirements, and a more immersive learning experience.

Additionally, there has been a noticeable increase in both the current and future workforce’s willingness to embrace the gig model. Around 35% of each group expressed openness to gig opportunities, a significant rise from 23% for the current workforce and 28% for the future workforce last year. Key skills driving demand for gig roles in the tech sector include Generative AI & Automation, Information and Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Solution Architecture, and Data Engineering.

Gen Z and Millennials continue to represent the majority of the tech workforce. Across generations, factors such as brand value and opportunities for learning and growth remain critical considerations when selecting an employer. Furthermore, job satisfaction, job security, work-life balance, and career growth consistently rank as top priorities for both generations when deciding to stay with an organization.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, said, “Indeed and Nasscom have come together to provide unmatched insights and clarity on critical conversations about the future of work. This partnership highlights the importance of upskilling, embracing hybrid models, and adapting to automation. With nearly 70% of respondents eager to apply new skills in real-world settings, the report underscores the need for organizations to bridge the gap between current readiness and future demands. By combining human creativity with AI-driven innovation, businesses can confidently lead in this new era of work.”

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom, said, “The future of work, workforce, and workplace continues to evolve as organizations embrace a ‘people-centric’ approach, addressing the needs of both current employees and the future workforce. Advancements in technologies, particularly AI and ML, are driving transformation in the job market and reshaping the skills required—spanning both technical expertise and analytical or soft skills. Technology companies must implement policies and processes that align with these changing dynamics while remaining adaptable to the continuous evolution of the workforce landscape.”