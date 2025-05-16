5G for All: How budget phones are connecting India faster than ever

The growing availability of low-cost 5G smartphones is significantly fuelling the expansion of India’s 5G subscriber base. As mobile manufacturers continue to introduce affordable handsets with 5G capabilities, consumers across both urban and rural areas are gaining easier access to next-generation connectivity.

By the end of Q4 FY25, there were approximately 191 million Reliance Jio 5G users in India. In comparison, Airtel had 135 million users, meaning Jio had 56 million more 5G subscribers than Airtel. However, it is important to note that these figures do not represent users who are constantly connected to a 5G network. Instead, the telecom operators are indicating the number of subscribers who have connected to their 5G networks at least once.

In Q1 FY26, Jio’s 5G subscriber base is expected to comfortably exceed 200 million, solidifying its position as India's largest 5G provider. The company’s 5G user base surged to 191 million, driven by strong growth in both the mobile and home broadband segments. It also reported a 20% increase in overall data traffic.

Bharti Airtel ended the previous year with 120 million 5G users, as it continued to expand its network coverage. Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, confirmed during an earnings call that the company has ceased investing in 4G infrastructure and is now fully focused on the expansion of its 5G network.

At present, only Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out 5G services across almost every region of the country. While Jio leads in terms of coverage, Airtel maintains a substantial presence and qualifies as a pan-India 5G provider. Both operators have been consistently reporting their 5G subscriber figures for several quarters.

Airtel offers its 5G customers 300GB of monthly data, whereas Jio provides unlimited 5G usage with no data caps. Both operators offer 5G plans that include a minimum of 2GB of data per day.

5G going mainstream with cheaper phones

The increasing availability of low-cost 5G smartphones is driving the country’s growing 5G subscriber base. A recent report revealed that 5G smartphone shipments accounted for 86% of the Indian market during the January–March quarter, representing a 14% year-on-year increase. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), 5G handsets priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 13,000 witnessed a remarkable year-on-year growth of over 100%, highlighting the rising demand for affordable 5G access. Vivo led the market with a 21% share, followed by Samsung at 19%. In overall smartphone market, Vivo (20%) retained the top spot, followed by Samsung (18%), Xiaomi (13%), OPPO (12%) and realme (11%). The report also noted continued growth in the premium segment, driven by demand for smartphones with both 5G and AI capabilities.

This year is expected to be transformative for the Indian smartphone market. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are preparing to launch new devices, including models priced under Rs 10,000, to tap into the rapidly growing budget segment as 5G technology continues to evolve. The aim is to integrate advanced features, such as artificial intelligence (AI), into affordable smartphones.

In 2025, shipments of 5G and AI-enabled smartphones are projected to grow by 21% year-on-year, spurred by Chinese manufacturers introducing cost-effective AI-integrated devices in the lower price tiers. As 5G becomes a key feature in smartphone innovation, manufacturers are increasingly targeting smaller cities alongside urban centres, recognising the untapped potential in these markets. “In the quarters ahead, India’s smartphone market will be shaped by three converging forces: the mainstreaming of affordable 5G, the rapid infusion of on-device AI, and the growing acceleration for supply chain localization," said Prabhu Ram, VP at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to CMR, in calendar year 2024, 79% of all smartphones shipped in India were 5G-enabled, a trend largely driven by more affordable models from brands such as Samsung and Vivo. With more people able to upgrade from 4G to 5G without a substantial financial burden, the adoption of 5G services is accelerating nationwide, helping to bridge the digital divide and drive broader digital inclusion.