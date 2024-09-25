What comes next in the post-5G era? Charting the path beyond

In a recent panel discussion titled “Redefining User Expectations: What Comes After 5G?”, moderated by Jaideep Ghosh, Member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, leading telecom experts Puneet Chopra, Telecom CTO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India; Rakhee A Chachra, Global Research Leader for Telecom, Media & Entertainment at IBM's Institute of Business Value; and Dr Sidharth Shukla, Head of Next Gen Tech and Networks Strategy at Bharti Airtel, shared their perspectives on post-5G innovations. The comprehensive panel discussion covered crucial topics related to the evolution of 5G, its adoption challenges, and the future trajectory of telecom technologies. Industry leaders and experts shared insights into the current state of 5G globally, particularly in competitive markets like India, as well as the emerging opportunities presented by complementary technologies such as AI, IoT, and private networks.

5G Adoption and Pricing Pressures

The discussion began with an overview of the global 5G market, where the panelists highlighted that operators are facing pressures to drive growth in highly competitive environments, often struggling with single-digit growth. A significant challenge identified was the lack of a pricing premium for higher speeds, with many countries, including India, seeing little success in charging higher rates for faster connectivity. The panel emphasized that while 5G services are gradually being adopted, only a small portion of the population (around 20%) is actively using 5G-enabled smartphones, contributing to slower-than-expected uptake.

Killer Applications and Enterprise Use Cases

Panelists acknowledged the demand for 5G-specific "killer applications," which are essential to driving adoption. However, they noted that while enterprise use cases for 5G such as IoT, smart cities, and private networks are evolving, they still require significant investment and development. For instance, industries like oil and natural gas, which operate in hazardous environments, stand to benefit from 5G-enabled robotics and automation, enhancing safety and efficiency.

AI and Automation in 5G

Another prominent topic was the integration of AI into 5G networks. The panel explored how AI-driven solutions can enhance predictive maintenance, healthcare diagnostics, and automation. AI combined with 5G can enable faster diagnosis and treatment, such as in remote healthcare applications like sepsis detection, which requires timely intervention. AI’s evolving algorithms, such as Random Forest and KNN classifiers, were discussed as game-changers in improving decision-making accuracy in various industries.

5G Advanced and 6G Evolution

Looking ahead, the panel examined the progression from 5G to 6G, with discussions focusing on how 5G Advanced will pave the way for 6G. Panelists highlighted that 6G could deliver speeds in the range of terabits per second, further revolutionizing industries. Complementary technologies such as AI, IoT, and transport networks are already advancing, with the potential to integrate with 5G to unlock even greater possibilities.

Security Concerns and Monetization

A significant portion of the discussion revolved around the importance of security in the 5G era. Panelists pointed out that while 5G enables faster data transfer and more IoT connections, security remains a major concern. They called for a shift from traditional network security to a more robust cybersecurity model. AI governance and secure frameworks for the massive data generated by 5G-enabled devices were emphasized as essential for ensuring trust in these networks.

The Role of Telcos in B2B Ecosystems

The panel also debated the role of telecom operators in creating ecosystems for enterprise 5G solutions. Some panelists argued that telcos are best positioned to stitch together end-to-end solutions for businesses, given their existing relationships with enterprises and technology partners. However, others pointed out that massive B2B adoption is still far off, and collaboration with innovators will be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential.

Conclusion

The panel provided a detailed roadmap for the future of 5G and beyond, with discussions ranging from the slow adoption of 5G in consumer markets to the critical need for enterprise-focused applications. As the telecom industry gears up for the evolution toward 6G, investment in complementary technologies, robust security frameworks, and innovation-driven use cases will be key to success.