Vi showcases 5G and AI-powered use cases at IMC 2025

On the opening day of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Vi, one of India’s major telecom operators, presented a range of 5G and AI-powered use cases under the theme ‘Advantage India with Human-novations’. The showcase focused on how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), mixed reality, and intelligent networks, combined with human creativity, can contribute to national development goals, particularly the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Advertisment

Vi’s citizen-focused demon strations included a variety of initiatives aimed at digital inclusion and public awareness. Among them was an immersive, AI-powered self-learning tool designed to deliver vocational training at scale in support of the Skill India initiative. An AI-based platform to support Indian artisans was also featured, aiming to modernise traditional crafts through contemporary design.

Citizen-focused use cases

In the area of digital safety, Vi displayed a telco API-based solution that uses mobile network authentication and SIM binding to create a more secure user verification process. This technology is intended to reduce the risk of SIM-swap fraud and intercepted one-time passwords while maintaining a seamless user experience.

To raise public awareness around cybercrime, Vi showcased CyberShield, an interactive, AI-powered game that simulates real-world fraud scenarios such as phishing and fake job offers.In partnership with AST SpaceMobile, Vi also presented its satellite communication use case, including a prototype of the BlueBird 3 satellite. This demonstration explored how satellite networks could provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity in remote and disaster-affected areas, where terrestrial networks are often inaccessible.

Advertisment

Vi presented its AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON), which optimises energy usage across network operations. The solution is reported to have reduced annual CO₂ emissions by approximately five lakh metric tonnes, the equivalent of planting 13 million trees.

Vi also invited visitors to engage with Roborocks, a hands-on robotics challenge using VEX IQ robots developed by students as part of the Vi Foundation’s Robotics Lab initiative. Implemented in government-aided schools in partnership with Ericsson, the programme has benefitted over 3,600 students.

Key enterprise use casesc

On the enterprise side, Vi Business presented several AI-driven and cloud-based solutions aimed at advancing digital transformation. These included workplace automation tools using Agentic AI to streamline HR, legal, and sales operations; AI-enabled contact centre solutions that reduce loan processing times in the BFSI sector; and multi-cloud management platforms designed to offer flexible and scalable infrastructure without vendor lock-in.

Advertisment

In the area of security, Vi highlighted Secure Wi-Fi solutions developed with HPE Aruba, an interactive demo of an Autonomous Security Operations Centre (SOC), and a fully managed Hybrid SD-WAN for enhanced network performance.

Vi Business also showcased its IoT AI Prognostic Solutions, which provide unified device management, predictive analytics, and real-time operational insights. A virtual reality walkthrough of the new Vi Business IoT Innovation Lab in Mumbai was also available. Developed in collaboration with AWS and C-DOT, the lab serves as a space for enterprises, start-ups, and OEMs to explore and co-develop solutions.

Additionally, Vi highlighted its support for MSMEs through its ReadyForNext digital advisory platform, used by over two lakh small businesses across India. The platform offers sector-specific insights and tools to support digital growth and capacity-building.

Advertisment

Overall, Vi’s participation at IMC 2025 demonstrated the role of AI and next-generation connectivity in shaping digital public services and supporting enterprise transformation across sectors