Tomorrow’s network: A ‘wow’ juggler’s Act

Navigating the complex landscape of tomorrow’s networks requires a blend of innovation and adaptability while remaining scalable, reliable, and secure.

The networks of the future will have to be simple, scalable, reliable, Edge and AI-ready, and green; they will have to become as multi-limbed, as problem-proof and as powerful as a Super Mom. This was highlighted by Digvijay Sharma, Senior Director, Ciena India at the Voice&Data Telecom Leadership Forum.

Sharma delved into Next-Gen Network Architectures, outlining their various dimensions and highlighting their evolution to meet modern challenges. “From scalability to simplicity, networks now embrace new-age mandates including Edge computing, AI integration, resilience, and cost efficiency,” he remarked.

He underscored networks’ integral role in daily life, noting how increasing complexity, scale, and capacity have driven architectural evolution. Sharma reflected on the evolution from connectivity and coverage to data-centric networks and today’s focus on platforms for the digital economy.

To provide ubiquitous experiences to users with the desired level of latency and reliability, the cloud is also shifting to the edge.

C for Cloud and E for Edge

In the past, networks were mostly about connectivity and coverage, he reflected before spelling out today’s contours. “The second generation of networks revolved around data,” he explained adding that the new generation networks are focused on creating platforms to drive the digital economy. “It is similar to IT infrastructure, which was previously on-premises but is now shifting to the Cloud. The intriguing aspect is that the flow of money does not always follow the flow of data.”

He further explained that all the services one needs today, from shopping to travel to errands, are now available on apps and the cloud. “This is where we need two strong platforms: one being cloud platforms where these apps reside, and the other platform exists to facilitate connectivity and enable this infrastructure,” Sharma pointed out.

There is another challenge as well. “To provide ubiquitous experiences to users with the desired level of latency and reliability, the cloud is also shifting to the edge. Initially, there was one data centre at a single location, then we saw regional data centres, and now we observe a significant shift towards edge computing. All of this is inducing a lot of architectural changes in networks, altering the way they are structured and their capacities,” he explained.

G for 5G

Sharma further elaborated on another aspect of networks: the market. “India, boasting over one billion broadband subscribers, presents an environment with some of the cheapest data rates and highest consumption levels. This necessitates scalable networks with substantial capacity. Transitioning from 3G to 4G, we witnessed a 40x increase in capacity. 5G is yet to experience that kind of growth. However, when we fully utilise it, the growth may be much higher. This also means that the networks will need to be scalable.”

“Moreover, given the vast population, our networks are extensive, yet average revenue per user (ARPU) remains relatively low. Thus, there is a critical need for networks that are not only scalable but also cost-effective,” Sharma stressed.

He emphasised another crucial point: the proliferation of highways poses challenges for the overall telecom infrastructure, resulting in numerous fibre breaks. Hence, reliable networks are imperative. “We must incorporate redundancy and resilience, albeit at an additional cost,” he added. Furthermore, as we integrate technologies like AI, automation becomes paramount. This underscores the importance of network programmability, he pointed out.

S for simplicity and sustainability

Sharma also laid thrust on the significance of simplicity and sustainability. “Moreover, there are multiple layers within networks, which add complexity for service providers. All these layers must collaborate effectively to simplify network constructs, making them easier to manage and operate. We aim for a flatter structure, where layers are consolidated into simpler ones.”

He further added: “Sustainability cannot be overlooked. Reducing the carbon footprint is a key priority for us. Amidst these network challenges, we aim to offer our customers and end-users simplicity while also prioritising environmental responsibility.”

By Pratima Harigunani

pratimah@cybermedia.co.in