Sunil Vachani Named Telecom Person of the Year for Driving EMS Growth

In an era where India’s industrial aspirations are tightly interwoven with its geopolitical and economic ambitions, one entrepreneur has emerged as the face of this transformation—Sunil Vachani, Founder and Chairman of Dixon Technologies. Honoured as the Telecom Person of the Year 2025 at the Voice&Data Telecom Leadership Awards, Vachani’s story is more than just a business success. It is a blueprint for how bold vision, strategic alliances, and policy alignment can elevate India from an importer to a global manufacturing force.

Sunil’s journey began in 1993 in a modest rented facility in Noida, with borrowed capital and one client—Goldstar (now LG). What started as a fledgling operation has grown into India’s largest homegrown EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) company, producing for global giants and local innovators alike across smartphones, televisions, routers, set-top boxes, and telecom equipment.

What sets him apart is not just scale but direction. At a time when the need for self-reliance in critical hardware, especially telecom—was becoming increasingly urgent, Vachani’s Dixon Technologies seized the moment. Between 2021 and 2024, the company’s mobile and telecom segment has seen exponential growth, with quarterly revenue in this vertical jumping from ₹228 crore in early 2024 to nearly ₹1,000 crore by year-end. This performance is not an outlier; it is emblematic of a sector finally coming into its own.

His leadership has helped drive the localisation of critical components such as Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs), a linchpin in reducing India’s dependence on imports for electronics manufacturing. In doing so, he has not only enabled large-scale production but also helped plug a strategic gap in the country’s telecom hardware supply chain.

Vachani’s influence goes well beyond numbers. He has played a vital role in shaping the industry’s collective narrative, working with policymakers to craft schemes that incentivise local production, support component ecosystems, and attract global investments. His approach blends on-ground execution with boardroom advocacy, making him a rare breed of industrialist, one who can build factories and frameworks in equal measure.

In receiving the Telecom Person of the Year award, Vachani joins the ranks of visionaries who are not merely participating in India’s growth story but writing it. As India positions itself as a credible alternative to traditional electronics hubs, leaders like Sunil Vachani are not just making in India, they’re making India matter.