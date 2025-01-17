Scindia announces spectrum refarming plan at Digicom Summit 2025

At the Digicom Summit 2025, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia made a significant announcement focused on strengthening India’s digital and telecom landscape.

He announced that, the Prime Minister is focused on improving efficiency, not only within the private sector but also within the government itself.

The minister stated that, "Yesterday, in cabinet, we approved the refarming of spectrum. According to the Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG), India will require 2000 MHz of spectrum by 2030. Currently, across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies, we have approximately 900 MHz of spectrum. This means there is a projected deficit of 1100 MHz by 2030—not today, but in the near future.

To address this, the Prime Minister formed a committee of secretaries to evaluate spectrum usage. The committee is examining how much spectrum individuals and organisations. The focus is on whether the spectrum is being used productively or merely stored. If it is being stored, the plan is to reallocate it to where it is most needed, namely, the industry."

As a result of this study, the Cabinet has approved the refarming of 687 MHz of spectrum for industrial use. This increases the total available spectrum from 900 MHz to 1587 MHz. Out of this, 320 MHz will be released immediately, with additional allocations planned for the end of next year and by 2028–2029, ensuring readiness for 2030.

However, this still leaves a gap of approximately 300 MHz (900 + 687 = 1587; deficit of 413 MHz remains). The task is far from complete. The second phase of this initiative is underway, with the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) preparing a follow-up report, expected by mid-year.

He concluded by saying that "we are committed to taking all necessary steps to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure the continued growth of India’s digital telecom landscape."