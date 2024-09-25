Rakhee A Chachra reflects on the Evolution of Connectivity by 2030

At the Voice&Data 5G+ conference, Rakhee A Chachra, Global Research Leader from IBM delivered an insightful session focusing on the future of connectivity and the transformative potential of emerging technologies. Looking ahead to 2030, Chachra examined how industries and enterprises must prepare to adapt to rapid technological advancements over the next six years.

Chachra began by referencing a report published this year in collaboration with GSMA at MWC, which explores the future of connectivity and how telcos can position themselves at the forefront of this revolution. She shared a perspective from David Burns, an enterprise executive, who stated that the world will change as much in the next six years as it has in the past 20 years. This insight sets the stage for understanding how critical adaptability and innovation will be in the years to come.

One of the major themes in Chachra’s session was the increasing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential implications. She noted that 60% of respondents in the report believe unchecked AI could lead to superintelligence that surpasses human capabilities, raising concerns about control and management. AI's role in healthcare was also highlighted, with predictions that by 2030, AI will significantly aid in medical advancements, such as cancer and Alzheimer's treatment.

Another key point of Chachra’s discussion centered on futuristic technologies like electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which are expected to be commercially available by 2028. To accommodate these innovations, Chachra emphasised the necessity for telecom providers to ensure low-latency, high-speed 5G networks with continuous coverage, enabling seamless transmission of data.

She concluded by discussing how companies should strategise for this rapidly changing future. Chachra mentioned that organisations are divided into three groups: those maintaining their current approaches, those expanding through innovation, and those preparing for constant crisis management. She stressed the importance of investing in emerging technologies and ecosystem partnerships to stay competitive in this evolving landscape.

In her compelling talk, Chachra provided a comprehensive overview of how industries must evolve to thrive in the coming decade, emphasising that adaptability and innovation will be key to surviving and succeeding in the connectivity revolution.