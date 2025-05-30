Pradeep Gupta Opens TLF 2025 with a Call for Sustainable Digital Growth

At the latest edition of the Telecom Leadership Forum, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of Cyber Media Group, a pioneer in technology publishing and shaping India's IT media landscape since 1982, gave his welcome note and addressed the audience.

Advertisment

Pradeep Gupta started his welcome note by expressing his gratitude and stating, “It's indeed a pleasure for me to be here. The TLF is an annual part of the telecom industry's calendar. I am so happy to see familiar faces here, people who have been following Voice & Data for several years, movers and shakers who are making all the difference in ensuring that the industry continues to have robust growth.”

Telecom as a catalyst for sustainable digital growth

In his opening remarks at the 24th edition of the Telecom Leadership Forum, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of CyberMedia Group, set the tone by underscoring the critical role of telecom in driving sustainable digital economic growth. The event's theme, Empowering a Sustainable Digital Economic Growth, marks a strategic shift in focus from emerging technologies to long-term impact.

Advertisment

“This time we thought that the theme of talking about sustainable growth is something that is going to be very vital as we look at the entire year unfolding,” Gupta said, contextualising the urgency to move beyond technological novelty and towards lasting value creation.

Telecom as a meta resource

Gupta emphasised the foundational role telecom plays across sectors and demographics. “Telecom is today a meta resource for the entire business, the society, and the individual,” he noted. The assertion highlights telecom’s centrality not only as an enabler of connectivity but also as a structural pillar of economic, societal, and individual progress.

Advertisment

Given this positioning, Gupta argued that the industry’s impact must be assessed not just through technical metrics but through its broader footprint and ability to enable inclusive growth. “What kind of footprint it has and therefore what kind of changes it can make is very important,” he said.

A platform for industry dialogue and recognition

The forum also serves as a platform for meaningful discourse and recognition. Gupta welcomed attendees to a day of “various kinds of discussions”, with a focus on collaboration and innovation. He added that the event would celebrate individuals who have contributed significantly to the IT and ICT ecosystem, stating, “We will be recognising the IT and ICT pioneers today.”

Advertisment

This emphasis on recognition aligns with the forum’s broader mission of highlighting leadership that not only drives business but also aligns with national development goals and social progress.

Spotlight on bridging the digital divide

The inaugural session titled Digital Infrastructure for Bharat, Within the Digital Divide reflects the forum’s continued commitment to equitable access and regional inclusion. Featuring a distinguished lineup of thought leaders and industry veterans, the session explores infrastructure challenges and solutions for bridging connectivity gaps across India.

Advertisment

Conclusion: Setting the agenda for the year ahead

As the telecom industry continues to evolve in scope and impact, the 24th Telecom Leadership Forum opens a crucial dialogue on sustainability, inclusivity, and digital equity. By framing telecom as a meta resource, Pradeep Gupta urged stakeholders to approach growth with a long-term, holistic lens, one that not only advances technology but also uplifts communities and economies.

The day’s discussions are poised to influence how policymakers, enterprises, and innovators chart their course for 2025 and beyond, anchored by the shared vision of empowering a truly sustainable digital economy.

Advertisment

Written by Bharti Trehan