Peeyush Vaish discusses the Evolution of Technology and Connectivity

At the Voice&Data 5G+ conference, Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader at Deloitte South Asia, shared his thoughts on the rapid evolution of technology and its impact on consumer behavior and enterprise development. He emphasised how technology, while evolving constantly, still retains certain core concepts.

Vaish reflected on the role of legacy systems, pointing out that while older technologies may gradually fade, their foundational principles will stick around in some form. As an example, he mentioned the evolution of devices such as routers and hard disks. “Traditional routers may not exist in the near future,” he said, while also predicting that hard disks will be rendered obsolete as more data shifts to the cloud.

He discussed the role of 5G, Vaish highlighted its transformative power, citing the speed of 5G deployment in India as a global benchmark. “India's 5G rollout has been dramatically fast,” Vaish said, noting that this rapid deployment will revolutionise the way consumers and businesses access and manage data. The seamless connectivity enabled by 5G will reduce the need for large data storage on personal devices, as consumers will increasingly rely on cloud-based storage.

Peeyush also touched on advancements in biometric technology, predicting that traditional passwords will become obsolete as biometric security and AI-driven solutions become more prevalent. He concluded by stressing that technology evolution is not only about innovation but also about adaptability. “The devices we use will change, but the underlying concepts of connectivity and usability will remain,” he remarked, urging industry leaders to focus on what the future marketplace will demand.

This insightful commentary highlighted the role of 5G and next-generation technologies in reshaping industries and consumer expectations alike.