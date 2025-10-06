Nokia presents 6G, AI, and more at IMC 2025

In alignment with the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 theme ‘Innovate to Transform’, Nokia will present a broad range of technologies and solutions at this year’s event, taking place from 8 to 11 October at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The Nokia stand, located in Hall 1 at booth B4, will feature a series of demonstrations focused on the evolution of battlefield communications, the development of 6G, the application of artificial intelligence in network intelligence, and advances in next-generation connectivity.

Advertisment

Throughout the event, senior leaders from Nokia India, including Tarun Chhabra (Senior Vice President and Country Head), Prashant Malkani (Head of Sales, Network Infrastructure), Arvind Khurana (Head of Cloud and Network Services), and Vibha Mehra (Vice President, Government Relations, APAC), will be joined by global colleagues. Together, they will contribute to a series of interactive sessions and discussions.

Among the key highlights at the Nokia stand will be its flagship demonstrations. One of these explores advanced battlefield communication systems through 4G/5G “Network-in-a-Box” solutions based on Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) technology. These are designed in both man-portable and vehicle-mounted formats to enable secure and resilient communication in contested environments. Another highlight will focus on 6G RAN sensing fused with CCTV to enable real-time digital twins. These can be used for enhanced surveillance, asset tracking, and situational awareness in sectors such as aviation, logistics, and industrial operations.

Within the Mobile Networks area, Nokia will demonstrate innovations aimed at simplifying operations and improving performance. This includes AI-powered digital site twins that provide detailed 3D models to support remote asset management, as well as its AirScale baseband platform, which uses ReefShark system-on-chip technology to enable energy-efficient, AI-ready processing for 5G networks.

Advertisment

Nokia will also display its diverse microwave portfolio for backhaul and backbone connectivity, featuring compact, zero-footprint outdoor equipment with efficient carrier aggregation capabilities. These work across both Nokia and third-party microwave products. Another technical showcase will involve dual-boost base station technology, which enhances Massive MIMO uplink and downlink throughput, thereby helping communications service providers maximise the performance of existing infrastructure.

Demonstrations within the Cloud and Network Services (CNS) area will highlight autonomous network operations supported by AI. Using tools such as knowledge graphs, digital twins, and generative AI, Nokia will illustrate how networks can be orchestrated and assured with minimal human intervention.

Also on display will be intent-based automation capabilities designed to streamline the delivery and management of 5G core services. Additionally, the Data Suite platform will be featured, showing how high-quality subscriber and network data can be used to scale AI use cases. One of the focal points will be an AI-enabled 5G Service Communication Proxy (SCP), which uses machine learning to automate and optimise operations, resulting in improved network efficiency and performance.

Advertisment

The Network Infrastructure section will include demonstrations of Nokia’s Service Aggregation Router (SAR), a compact and reliable solution suited to mission-critical applications in sectors such as energy, transport, and defence. Visitors will also see Nokia’s broadband access solutions, including fibre-to-the-x (FTTx), fixed wireless access (FWA), and mesh technologies that provide high-speed connectivity.

A fibre sensing demonstration will show how this technology can be used to detect disturbances in fibre optic cables, allowing for proactive maintenance and reducing service interruptions. Further exhibits will include synchronisation and optical networking technologies such as Sync as a Service for precise 5G timing, and Optical Thin Transponders supporting 400G to 800G transport. These will be complemented by high-speed optical pluggable modules that support IP-over-DWDM and metro-edge applications.

A dedicated AI demonstration zone will explore the role of artificial intelligence in radio access and network automation. This includes AirScale base stations integrated with ReefShark SoCs, which use AI acceleration to adapt to changing radio conditions in real time. The MantaRay AutoPilot platform, a cloud-native AI solution, will also be demonstrated; it supports zero-touch optimisation by acting as both an autonomous agent and intelligent assistant.

Advertisment

Proactive network security will be addressed through a demonstration of Nokia’s NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, where a generative AI-based Hunt Assistant is used to detect and respond to cyber threats. Additionally, the AI capabilities of Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP) will be demonstrated to show how automation can improve programming, troubleshooting, and operational efficiency in data centres and networks.

This year’s IMC also coincides with the centennial of Nokia Bell Labs. As part of the centenary celebration, Nokia will feature some of Bell Labs’ key research contributions, including advances in cardiovascular science, improved weather prediction using micro-pattern analysis, the integration of AI into future 6G networks, and innovations in smart energy infrastructure aimed at building a more sustainable future.

Finally, two innovations from a Nokia start-up partner will also be showcased. The first is an AI-powered pocket medical scanner, a non-invasive, portable device that uses sound analysis, cloud-based AI, and 5G to diagnose chest conditions such as pneumonia, COPD, and heart failure. The second is the CaptionIT AR Glasses, which use 5G and a mobile application to display spoken words as real-time captions. This technology is designed to support people with hearing loss by enabling clearer communication, particularly in noisy environments.