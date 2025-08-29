Navigating trust and innovation India’s telecom leaders debate a secure digital future

At COAI Dialogues, India’s telecom leaders debated the tightrope between innovation and trust. From AI-powered fraud detection to citizen-led vigilance, the panel explored how secure, affordable and inclusive networks can shape Viksit Bharat 2047.

A debate shaped by trust and technology

At the COAI Dialogues 2025, one of India’s most influential telecom gatherings, a high-powered panel explored how the nation can reconcile rapid digital expansion with the need for strong regulation and security. Moderator Debashish Chakraborty, Senior Director – Advocacy and Industry Engagement at GSMA, set the tone with a striking analogy: “If data is the new oil, then regulation is the refinery.”

This metaphor highlighted the tension at the heart of India’s telecom journey, showing how the sector must fuel innovation while protecting citizens from fraud, scams, and cyber vulnerabilities that could undermine progress.

The government’s vision of universal connectivity

Sanjeev K Sharma, DDG (AI & DIU) at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), connected the sector’s growth to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. While technology cycles shift quickly, from 4G today to 6G tomorrow, he said the guiding principle remains unchanged: universal and meaningful connectivity at affordable prices.

Sharma underlined that security cannot be separated from access. “If scams and frauds rise exponentially, the fate of a digital economy can be shattered,” he warned, pointing to risks for citizens, businesses, and national security alike. He also emphasised domestic manufacturing and skills development as foundations for future independence and resilience.

Operators balance security, cost, and innovation

Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer at Bharti Airtel and Vice Chairperson of COAI, described the growing pressure on telecom operators as fraudsters exploit digital networks. With 14 billion calls made daily, he said only automation and artificial intelligence can manage detection at scale.

AI is now used to flag patterns such as frequent SIM swaps or sudden device changes, with accuracy rates reaching 99.9 per cent in some cases. Vatts noted that collaboration between operators, regulators, and platforms is vital: “If the customer feels secure, it becomes a self-sustaining asset.”

Vodafone Idea calls for tougher enforcement

Dr Ravi Gandhi, President and Chief Regulatory Officer at Vodafone Idea, urged stronger action against fraudsters. Whilst detection tools have improved, he said consequences for perpetrators remain weak. “The fraudsters must face consequences,” Gandhi argued, suggesting a national master database of suspected scammers and closer oversight of digital platforms where scams often shift.

Nokia’s global perspective on trust

Offering an international perspective, Vibha Mehra, Vice President of Government Relations for APAC at Nokia, stressed that security and innovation must move forward together. She pointed to India’s role in international collaborations and standard-setting.

Mehra also praised citizen participation, highlighting the growing “cyber warrior” movement. More than 470,000 citizens have reported suspicious calls and messages, leading to action against over 3.7 million telecom numbers. This, she said, is a striking example of community-driven defence.

Building a trusted digital economy

The discussion returned frequently to one theme: the balance between innovation and trust. Government frameworks, operator safeguards, and citizen vigilance all contribute to a safer digital future.

Chakraborty closed the session by reminding the audience that Viksit Bharat 2047 will only be achieved if regulators, industry leaders, and technology providers share responsibility. India’s networks must remain fast, affordable, and above all, secure and trusted.