India's digital transformation: Insights from Digicom Summit 2025

The Digicom Summit 2025 hosted an insightful panel discussion on shaping India's digital tomorrow. The panel, featuring Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel & Vice Chairperson, COAI, Ashok Kumar Tiwari, President - Regulatory & policy, reliance Jio, Ambika Khuranna, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Idea and Savjit Soin, Deputy Director General - Regulatory, COAI and was moderated by Anuj Siddharth, Director -Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek.

The session delved into pivotal topics including broadband connectivity, regulatory challenges, digital entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth in the telecom and technology sectors.

Broadband and Connectivity for All

The panel opened with a discussion on India's robust efforts in expanding broadband connectivity. Panelists emphasized the importance of ensuring that even remote villages benefit from high-speed internet, highlighting the transformative potential of broadband infrastructure in bridging the urban-rural divide. This connectivity, they noted, is critical for improving access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Navigating Regulatory Challenges

Regulatory and policy frameworks emerged as key enablers for India's digital aspirations. Ashok Kumar stressed the need for streamlining regulations to foster innovation while reducing compliance burdens on businesses. The conversation also addressed the importance of evolving policies to accommodate emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

Driving Digital Entrepreneurship

Ambika Khuranna spoke about the opportunities digital highways present for entrepreneurs, enabling innovative business models and startups. The panelists agreed on the need for collaborative efforts between the government, industry, and academia to support a thriving startup ecosystem. They highlighted the role of affordable access to technology and streamlined funding channels in fostering entrepreneurship.

Sustainability and Advanced Technologies

The discussion moved to the integration of advanced technologies like AI, ML, and IoT in achieving sustainable growth. Examples such as precision agriculture and real-time soil testing were presented as solutions for resource optimization and environmental sustainability. The panelists stressed the potential of these technologies to address critical challenges in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Cybersecurity and Network Resilience

Savjit Soin raised concerns about the growing need for robust cybersecurity frameworks, especially in the wake of increasing digital adoption. The integration of AI and ML in cybersecurity, he noted, can help detect and mitigate threats more efficiently. Discussions also touched upon the importance of spam management and consumer safety in building a trustworthy digital ecosystem.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Outlook

Moderator Anuj Siddharth concluded the session with a call for collective action to achieve the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2027. The panelists emphasized that collaboration across sectors, supported by progressive policies and technology innovation, will be pivotal in realizing this vision.

Special Address by Anil Kumar, Chairman, TRAI

Following the panel, Shri Anil Kumar, Chairman of TRAI, delivered a special address. He highlighted India's remarkable progress in the telecom sector, which forms the backbone of the digital economy. He lauded initiatives aimed at fostering connectivity and innovation, reiterating the government's commitment to achieving the $1 trillion digital economy milestone.

Key Takeaways

The session underscored the transformative potential of technology in shaping a connected, innovative, and sustainable India. From addressing connectivity gaps to fostering entrepreneurship and ensuring cybersecurity, the discussions provided a comprehensive roadmap for India’s digital future.

The Digicom Summit 2025 continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration, driving India toward becoming a global digital leader.