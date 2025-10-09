IMC 2025 unveils blueprint for future telecom infrastructure

The International AI Summit, a key component unveiled at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, in New Delhi, delivered a clear message to the telecom and digital infrastructure sector: AI is no longer an add-on; it is the core operating system for future networks.

The summit directly addressed AI's pivotal role in the ICT ecosystem. Against the theme "Innovate to Transform," the event positioned AI as the foundational technology for managing complex 5G, 6G, and satellite communication (Satcom) infrastructure.

AI as the network manager

Discussions focused heavily on AI and ML as essential tools for network automation and optimisation.

AI is mandatory for self-healing networks, predictive maintenance, and dynamic capacity planning, which drastically reduces network downtime and Operating Expenses (OPEX). 6G Foundation: AI is recognised as a foundational layer for developing the ultra-low latency, mission-critical network applications that 6G promises, pushing the industry beyond simple connectivity.

AI is recognised as a foundational layer for developing the ultra-low latency, mission-critical network applications that 6G promises, pushing the industry beyond simple connectivity. Digital Pathway: Telecom infrastructure is evolving into a "digital pathway" that converges 5G, AI, IoT, and Satcom, requiring a unified, AI-driven management plane.

Governance for scalable trust

Acknowledging the risks of mass-scale automation, the summit placed priority on responsible and trustworthy AI deployment. Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications, presented five points of a governance framework to ensure a human-centric approach.

Mandatory fairness to combat algorithmic bias Upskilling initiatives Data protection and privacy Transparent and responsible AI Ethical frameworks

His emphasis on governance signals a regulatory environment designed to foster trust, a vital component for the enterprise adoption of automated, AI-driven solutions.

With over 1,600 cutting-edge use cases on display, from AI-driven cybersecurity to solutions for smart mobility, the inauguration of the International AI Summit at IMC 2025 confirmed that AI is the prime driver of innovation and transformation in the global digital infrastructure market.