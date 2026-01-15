From connectivity to capability: Digital infra and Viksit Bharat

India’s digital journey is entering a decisive phase as the country moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Speaking at the Voice and Data 5G+ Conference, industry leaders highlighted how India is now transitioning from basic connectivity to building long-term digital capability. According to Prabhu Ram, Vice President – Industry Research Group, CMR, this shift will define India’s digital and economic future. “The last decade was about building access. The next two decades are about delivering outcomes,” Prabhu Ram says.

The last decade: Building India’s connectivity backbone

Over the past ten years, India focused on creating large-scale digital connectivity. Affordable smartphones, nationwide 4G rollout and strong digital public platforms brought both urban and aspirational India into the digital economy. At the Voice and Data 5G+ Conference, Prabhu Ram says this phase enabled mass participation but also revealed the need for more resilient systems. “Connectivity enables inclusion, but capability will enable consistency and trust,” he explains.

As India looks ahead to 2047, Prabhu Ram argues that the country must shift its focus towards building capability-driven digital infrastructure. In his view, capability is defined by networks that are predictable, reliable and resilient, while remaining firmly oriented towards delivering outcomes.“This is about infrastructure that works every single time, not just most of the time,” Ram says.

A key theme at the Voice and Data 5G+ Conference was the rise of AI-native networks. According to Prabhu Ram, networks are no longer just managing complexity. “They are sensing conditions, predicting congestion and acting autonomously within defined limits,” Prabhu Ram says. India, he adds, is well positioned due to strong policy intent, scalable platforms and a growing AI-ready workforce.

Five sectors powering Viksit Bharat

Manufacturing: Autonomous production at scale

In manufacturing, Prabhu Ram says AI and 5G together will enable autonomous factories. Smart robotics, computer vision and real-time networks allow vehicles and products to be customised at scale. “The network becomes part of the production line,” he notes.

Healthcare: Reliable digital outcomes

Healthcare is moving beyond telemedicine. Prabhu Ram says future healthcare will depend on ultra-reliable networks that support real-time diagnostics and consistent care delivery across regions.

Agriculture: Precision farming for aspirational India

Precision agriculture was highlighted as a major opportunity. According to Prabhu Ram, AI-driven insights, connected devices and 5G-enabled automation can significantly improve farming outcomes. “This directly impacts livelihoods across aspirational India,” he says.

Logistics and ports: Faster, smarter Operations

Ports and logistics hubs are becoming autonomous and data-driven. Prabhu Ram says smart ports in India are already demonstrating how intelligent networks reduce turnaround times and improve efficiency.

Energy: Digital networks as critical infrastructure

Energy systems are increasingly dependent on data. Prabhu Ram says network reliability will be inseparable from energy reliability in the coming decade.

According to Prabhu Ram, India is undergoing an architectural transition rather than incremental change. “Connectivity enabled participation. Capability will deliver outcomes,” Prabhu Ram says. This transformation is essential for building Viksit Bharat, where manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, logistics and energy systems operate at national scale with digital intelligence.

The road ahead

Concluding his perspective at the Voice and Data 5G+ Conference, Prabhu Ram says India’s digital leadership will depend on execution across policy, industry and infrastructure. “The question is no longer whether this transformation will happen, but how effectively it is implemented,” he says. As India progresses towards 2047, the journey from connectivity to capability will define how digital infrastructure powers inclusive, sustainable and resilient growth.

Written by- Preeti Anand