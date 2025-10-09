Ericsson puts 5G automation to work in India

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Ericsson clarified its direction in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing 5G markets; the immediate future of connectivity lies in automation, social consumer speeds toward solving operational and public services challenges in India.

India has quickly become a global leader in 5G adoption, with networks covering over 80% of the population and serving more than 360 million subscribers. Ericsson maintains a central role, working with major communication service providers (CSPs) to manage these high-performing, high-traffic networks.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, spoke about India entering a new phase where the convergence of AI, Cloud, and high-speed connectivity will redefine enterprise operations. He noted that India’s large ecosystem of software developers and startups creates a strong platform to develop 5G applications for the world market.

Real-World Applications Powering Inclusion

Ericsson's IMC showcase focused on specific applications designed to address core societal and industrial needs.

The 5G-enabled Grain ATM Annapurti, developed with the World Food Programme, automatically dispenses food grains using Aadhaar-based biometrics. The device dispenses up to 30 kilos of grains in half a minute. With 23 new, highly automated machines scheduled for deployment across India over the next year, the initiative expands 24x7 access to essential food supplies, supporting the national ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme.

A joint research activity with IIT Madras demonstrated the StethoECG, a wireless digital stethoscope with an embedded ECG system. The handheld device uses a 5G connection to allow for real-time remote diagnostics, a critical capability for extending specialist cardiac care to India's vast rural areas.

For the logistics and transport sector, Ericsson showed an automated railcar inspection system. A robotic dog, equipped with high-definition cameras and sensors, autonomously inspects railcars. It streams real-time data over a private 5G network, where an AI system detects defects, significantly improving operational safety and cutting down inspection time.

Beyond these specific use cases, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) stood out as a core strategy for expanding basic broadband access. India now has 8.4 million 5G FWA subscribers, with 40% residing in rural regions.

Ericsson’s FWA solutions allow CSPs to deliver fibre-like speeds wirelessly. This approach quickly provides affordable high-speed internet to communities lacking traditional wireline infrastructure, empowering small businesses, local healthcare providers, and remote education platforms.

Ericsson’s presentation at IMC 2025 confirms that the next phase of India’s digital journey relies on advanced, automated networks that directly serve industry, public services, and rural communities.