COAI dialogues set the tone: trust, inclusion and collaboration

The COAI Dialogues opened on a traditional note with lamp lighting, led by Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, CyberMedia, alongside dignitaries from the industry and regulatory bodies. The symbolic gesture of lighting the lamp underscored the conference’s intent to illuminate the path of collaboration in India’s rapidly evolving telecom sector.

S.P. Kochhar: The need for continuity in dialogue

S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI, formally welcomed the gathering. He reflected on the evolution of the Dialogue series, pointing out that the format was deliberately designed to focus deeply on issues rather than one-off conversations. “Today is the second event in this series. Unlike other panels that stop at discussions, we aim to focus on outcomes. The first event earlier this year threw up grey areas needing more answers, and this dialogue will build on those.”

He also acknowledged the collaborative spirit of the industry: “We are expecting a lot of knowledge from our speakers and panellists, chosen carefully to ensure justice is done to today’s theme.”

Kochhar also reminded the audience that the industry’s voice must remain strong in bridging policy, regulation, and technology.

His words set a tone of pragmatism; this was not just another conference but a platform for sustained problem-solving.

Rahul Vatts: Telecom as the backbone of digital India

Taking the stage next, Rahul Vatts, Vice Chairperson, COAI, and Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel, highlighted the industry’s role in building India’s digital foundation.

He reminded the audience that in just a few decades, telecom infrastructure has transformed Indian society, with the government, regulators, and private sector working in tandem.

Vats pointed to the uniqueness of India’s networks, which now carry some of the world’s heaviest data loads with remarkable efficiency.

But he flagged concerns too: cybersecurity risks, financial transaction safety, and the need for a broader ecosystem approach beyond just telcos and regulators.

“Telecom networks may carry the data,” he remarked, “but the responsibility for trust and security must be shared across the entire digital ecosystem.”

Julian Gorman: Building digital trust for a global role

Delivering his keynote, Julian Gorman stressed that India’s future leadership depends on securing trust. “A digital nation, no matter how advanced, cannot thrive without the bedrock of digital trust. The threats of sophisticated scams, cyberattacks, and breaches are not just technical issues; they are threats to public confidence.”

He urged collective action: “Protecting digital trust cannot be an afterthought. It must be a shared, collaborative mission of government and industry together.”

Looking outward, Gorman said, “India is not just following the world. It is forging a new model of digital growth. By shaping open, interoperable frameworks and supporting emerging economies, India can rise as an inclusive superpower.”

By aligning with open standards, promoting harmonisation across borders, and sharing its experiences with other emerging economies, India, he argued, can rise as an inclusive superpower in the digital space.

By aligning with open standards, promoting harmonisation across borders, and sharing its experiences with other emerging economies, India, he argued, can rise as an inclusive superpower in the digital space.

Ritu Ranjan Mittar: Policy updates and inclusion

Chief Guest Ritu Ranjan Mittar, Member, TRAI, brought a regulatory update. “At DOT, rules under the new Telecommunications Act are almost finalised, and a draft telecom policy is already inviting comments from stakeholders.”

He also shared initiatives for consumer confidence: “Today, when you see SMS, it carries labels, G for government, P for professional, and so on. Banks, too, now use 1600-series numbers so customers know they are trusted sources.”

On digital inclusion, Mittar urged fresh thinking: “We must not be satisfied with achievements like the fastest 5G rollout. We must reach the last customer. One option is to systematise second-hand handsets and laptops so affordability is not a barrier.”

He also looked ahead to voice AI: “While it will bring many useful applications, it will also throw up new challenges. Regulators must be prepared.”

Pradeep Gupta: Collaboration as the way forward

Closing the welcome session, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, CyberMedia, reiterated the importance of the dialogue format. “The model now is dialogue. It is not enough to deliver speeches. We must construct the bridge between government, industry, and ecosystem players to ensure sustained progress.” Echoing earlier speakers, he underlined the importance of trust, collaboration, and inclusivity in ensuring that telecom continues to be a foundation for India’s digital journey.

Key takeaway

The opening session of the COAI Dialogues established a clear narrative: India’s telecom sector is not just about connectivity but about building trust, inclusion, and global leadership. With policymakers, operators, and international voices on the same platform, the stage is set for deeper conversations on how India can sustain its digital growth while securing its networks and empowering every citizen.