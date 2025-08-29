Building India’s digital bridges Niraj Verma on rural connectivity and the future of digital Bharat

Niraj Verma, IAS, Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, used his address at the COAI Dialogues to reflect on his time overseeing digital projects. He highlighted the structural reforms and infrastructure initiatives undertaken during his tenure, while stressing that the true test of success will be how widely these networks are used.

A journey of learning and restructuring

Verma recalled joining Google in November 2016, where he initially worked as an administrator. The role, he said, introduced him to the complexities of project management in the United States and gave him exposure to contractors, industry partners, and associations. That experience, he argued, offered insight into how digital biotechnology, his term for applying digital technologies to serve society, could be used to improve people’s lives.

On returning to his government role, Verma applied those lessons by restructuring operations. He noted that the office was shifted from UOT to East Trivandrum and that a new strategic committee was set up to make decision-making quicker. According to him, this tighter organisational framework has allowed projects to be implemented at a faster pace.

The unfinished task of rural connectivity

Verma stressed that one of the greatest challenges continues to be rural mobile connectivity. He said that India still has 14,000 villages without access to 4G networks or higher speeds. Of these, around 7,000 villages are due to be connected through ongoing mobile projects, while the remainder will require additional programmes.

In particularly remote areas, where terrestrial networks are unviable, he suggested that satellite-based solutions could provide connectivity. This, he explained, is essential if India is to ensure that no community is left without access to basic digital services.

The Bharatiya Project a new framework for shared networks

A major part of his address was dedicated to the Bharatiya Project, which he described as central to the Digital Bharatiya Movement. Under this programme, 12 implementation packages have been awarded to contractors, with strict conditions around uptime. Payments to contractors are tied to performance, monitored by independent engineers.

Verma explained that this model aims to create a reliable, long-term connectivity network running from block level to Gram Panchayats. Unlike older systems where one operator controlled the network, this project is based on a multi-operator model, allowing private and public service providers to share infrastructure. He argued that this is vital for India’s rural economy, where shared networks can lower costs and make services more sustainable.

From building networks to driving utilisation

According to Verma, building infrastructure is not enough: its success will depend on how it is used. He outlined three focus areas:

Government services: ensuring Gram Panchayat offices and block-level administrations are connected, enabling e-governance and efficient management systems.

Citizen services: expanding access to digital health, education, and agriculture platforms.

Economic opportunity: connecting small businesses, NGOs, and artisans to national platforms such as ONDC and Amazon, giving them wider access to markets.

He emphasised that greater utilisation would create a positive cycle, where the more people use the network, the stronger and more viable it becomes.

A strategy with wider implications

Verma noted that discussions with private Internet Service Providers (ISPs) had already begun, with a focus on leasing dark fibre and ensuring that all usage is on a non-discriminatory basis. By doing so, he said, networks could serve not only basic communications needs but also high-value customers in rural industrial corridors, strengthening India’s digital economy.

He added that the project strategy also involves a “book-building” approach, engaging with universities, private stakeholders, and contractors in advance to gather interest and align demand with rollout. This, he argued, would give confidence that the infrastructure will be fully utilised once deployed.

Looking ahead

As he prepares to move into a new assignment, Verma concluded on a forward-looking note. He argued that India’s digital mission must not end with the laying of fibre or the installation of mobile towers. Instead, the goal should be to make these networks lifelines for governance, services, and livelihoods.

“If our utilisation is strong, networks will naturally thrive,” he said. With rural India at the centre of the next phase of digital expansion, the stakes are high. Yet, the blueprint laid out, involving shared infrastructure, performance-based contracts, and a focus on usage, offers a roadmap not just for India but also for other nations seeking to close their digital divide.