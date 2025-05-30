Bridging India's digital divide: TLF 2025 key insights

At Telecom Leadership Forum 2025, a pivotal gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators. In a Fireside Chat, moderated by Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of CyberMedia, distinguished speakers Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, who brings insights from the forefront of semiconductor innovation, and Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, President of the Centre for Digital Economy Policy, who offers a policy perspective on digital transformation had a tete-tete on the topic “Tech for Good: Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Future,” highlighting the critical role of technology in shaping equitable and environmentally responsible growth.

Together, they delved into how the telecom sector can lead the way in creating a digitally empowered and sustainable future for all.

Pradeep Gupta started the moderation by talking about how the digital divide is no more about an accessibility concern. He stated, “There are some people who are still on 2G, some people who are still on 4G or some who are on 5G. So those are the kinds of divides that are existing. But it is accessible for all.”

Pradeep Gupta proceeded and addressed both the panellists and asked, “When we talk about ‘Tech for Good’ what does it mean in the context of connectivity and digital infrastructure—how do you define it, and what role does it play in India's growth story today?”

Anku Jain started the conversation; he expressed gratitude to Pradeep Gupta and moved forward with his insights. He stated, “I think that technology has made a sea change, especially in India.”

Overall, Anku expressed that technology has been in a better space, and it has helped majorly in India’s growth story, as now tier 2 and tier 3 cities and even villages have access to technology to some extent, which has helped them in a lot of ways.

Bridging the Bharat-India Digital Divide

The session began with a pressing question from Pradeep Gupta: “Are we digitally inclusive today? Or are we still in the journey of becoming digitally inclusive?”

Dr. Bhattacharya responded candidly:

"We are not digitally inclusive. We are at a very, very nascent stage. And the idea of Bharat and India being different still exists because the benefits of digitization haven't reached the masses." He highlighted that while India boasts significant technological prowess, access remains limited primarily to urban pockets, leaving large swathes of rural populations underserved.

Anku echoed this view through his ground-level experience working with farmers. He shared, “For many farmers, digital literacy is still not a given. They often rely on someone else to help them navigate mobile apps or financial services. So, while tools exist, true inclusion hasn’t happened yet.”

Innovating with Purpose and Local Relevance

When asked how digital transformation could be made more inclusive, both speakers agreed that grassroots innovation and contextualization are critical. Anku emphasized the need to rethink traditional models of outreach:

"When you approach farmers and ask them to download an app or fill out a form, they might not even have a proper address or a smartphone. But if you design systems that work via simple voice interfaces or local language messaging, they respond."

Dr. Bhattacharya underscored that building for Bharat requires more than scaling down urban solutions.

"You can't just take a product meant for Delhi and throw it into a village in Bihar. That’s like trying to sell a Ferrari in a place that doesn’t have roads. We need frugal innovation tailored to local realities," he said.

Responsible Tech and the Ethics of Inclusion

The discussion then turned to the responsibilities that come with deploying technology. Pradeep Gupta raised a pertinent question: “Where does regulation come in when we talk about responsible use of technology?”

Dr. Bhattacharya offered a measured view:

"Regulation must be proactive but not stifling. We need frameworks that safeguard citizen rights, especially when it comes to privacy, but we must avoid overregulation that kills innovation." He cited the use of Aadhaar and digital public infrastructure as examples of how responsible digital policy can enable wide-reaching change.

Anku added that ethics also involve understanding power dynamics:

"Farmers don’t want to be passive recipients of charity. They want tools to grow and compete. When you design with dignity in mind, ethics becomes embedded in the product."

The Role of Public Digital Infrastructure

Throughout the chat, both speakers emphasized the significance of public digital infrastructure. Dr. Bhattacharya called it “India’s unique contribution to the world,” pointing to platforms like UPI and ONDC.

"Unlike other countries, we’re not building monopolistic tech. We are creating rails on which anyone can innovate, whether it's a startup or a government department," he noted.

Anku shared how his network of over 100,000 farmers uses public infrastructure to access markets and services. “What’s beautiful is that they don’t have to understand the backend. They just see that things work—and that builds trust,” he explained.

Sustainability and the Future of Tech in Agriculture

As the conversation veered toward sustainability, Anku highlighted the changing climate's impact on farmers and the need for adaptive technologies.

"A farmer today is not just growing crops, they are navigating a volatile environment—be it weather, prices, or regulations. We need predictive tools that are simple and affordable."

Dr. Bhattacharya agreed and expanded the discussion to the environmental footprint of digital infrastructure itself:

"Clouds may seem virtual, but they consume real electricity and water. As we go digital, we must also stay green. Otherwise, we’re solving one problem while creating another."

Conclusion: Building the India We Need

The fireside chat concluded with a shared optimism tempered by realism. Pradeep Gupta summarized the mood aptly: “We have the tools, the talent, and the vision. But execution must be inclusive, ethical, and sustainable.”

Dr. Bhattacharya’s final note reminded the audience of the stakes: “If we get it right, India won’t just be a user of global tech—it will be the architect of a new, equitable digital order.”

Anku, speaking for the millions of farmers he works with, added, “It’s not about leapfrogging with shiny apps. It’s about building ladders that people can actually climb.”

In this engaging dialogue, the convergence of vision, policy, and grassroots insight underscored one truth: digital transformation in India can only succeed when Bharat is not an afterthought but the starting point.

Written by Bharti Trehan