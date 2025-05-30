24th Telecom Leadership Forum 2025 to define the next decade of India’s digital revolution

The Telecom Leadership Forum, TLF India 2025, will take place on May 30 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi by Voice&Data. The forum will address topics such as bridging the digital divide, supporting green telecom, and building resilient digital infrastructure to enable India to achieve its ambitious digital economy objectives; the TLF is themed " Powering a Sustainable Digital Economic Growth."

This year's forum arrives at a unique moment, right in the middle of a global focus on climate-sensitive digital infrastructure, rural and underserved connectivity, and home-grown innovation. The role of India's telecom and digital services sector as a driver in expanding the economy must be viewed as a critical enabler of Indian society's needs through financial inclusion, e-governance, smart mobility, and skills development, inclusive by design. Yet, there remains much to be done in answering issues like equitable access; green technology adoption in the delivery and layout of networks, and keeping networks 'future-ready.'

Another goal of TLF 2025 will be to engage decision-makers in both formal and informal ways, regarding policy, regulatory and industry solutions to digitisation that will result in a more inclusive and environmentally responsible digital future. From rural broadband rollouts and 6G readiness, to sustainable network architectures and indigenous manufacturing, this day-long forum will place India at the front of the global discussion for demonstrating how a nation can lead by example in scaling digital transformation without leaving people—and the planet—behind.

Big Names, Bigger Conversations

This year’s forum is proudly supported by some of the biggest names in connectivity and innovation:

AT&T Business – Connectivity Partner

Vodafone Idea Vi – Telecom Partner

NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India) – Digital Partner

C-DOT – Innovation Partner

Adding to the credibility and collaborative energy of the event are supporting partners such as the Broadband India Forum, CMAI, COAI, ISpA, ISPAI, IEA, TEMA, ITU-APT Foundation of India, SIA-India, and the Telecom Sector Skill Council.

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, CyberMedia Group

Brig (Retd) Anil Tandon, DG, Broadband India Forum

Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar, Group CTO, Reliance Jio Infocomm

Dr Devesh Tyagi, CEO, NIXI

Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA

The session will be graced by Mr Niraj Verma, Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), Government of India, as the Chief Guest.

Celebrating telecom excellence

One of the special highlights of the event is the Voice&Data Telecom Leadership Awards 2025 that recognises outstanding contributions to India's digital journey.

Lifetime Achievement Award : Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST

: Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST Trailblazer of the Year : Apple India (Ashish Chowdhary, MD)

: Apple India (Ashish Chowdhary, MD) Pathbreaker of the Year : C-DOT (Dr RK Upadhyay, CEO)

: C-DOT (Dr RK Upadhyay, CEO) Telecom Person of the Year: Sunil Vachani, Chairman, Dixon Technologies

What lies beyond 5G?

The afternoon sessions of the event consist of two important segments: a series of impactful keynote addresses, as well as an engaging panel discussion on the future of telecom networks. Panel speakers will give their thoughts on emerging technologies and business models in the Industry Keynote session from India leaders of GTS TechLabs, Ciena, and C-DOT.

The panel discussion entitled “Beyond 5G: Architecting the Networks of the Future” will include speakers from Bharti Airtel, Ericsson, AT&T, and Bharat 6G Alliance, with moderator Jaspreet Singh, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat. Discussions will focus on the roadmap for future-ready telecom networks and the plans for 6G and telecom advancements in India.

Tech for Good: Fireside chat

In a future-oriented and slightly reflective segment, the Fireside Chat titled “Tech for Good: Building a sustainable and inclusive digital future” will take place. Discussions will include how technology can be leveraged for the greater social good. Mr Pradeep Gupta, who will moderate the segment, will welcome Mr Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, and Dr Jaijit Bhattacharya, President, Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research.

As part of this event, the Voice&Data Awards for Excellence and Volume VI of The Regional Broadband and Connectedness Report will be concluded with a Vote of Thanks. The day will end with dialogue, awards, and vision-setting.

Final Thoughts

As India’s digital transformation continues to gain momentum, TLF India 2025 provides a timely and innovative platform for aligning stakeholders with growth and sustainability. With public sector, industry, and civil society opportunities hosted under one roof, the forum aims to accelerate policies, productive investment, and active collaboration towards a future-ready digital Bharat.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of India’s telecom transformation story.