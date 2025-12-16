Zoom launches web-based AI Companion 3.0 for enterprise users

Zoom Communications has unveiled Zoom AI Companion 3.0, the latest version of its agentic AI solution. The update introduces new AI-first capabilities for personal workflows, currently available in beta, agentic AI features for Zoom Docs that are expected to launch soon, and a redesigned web interface. Together, these enhancements are intended to help users find insights more easily, manage their time effectively, and streamline everyday work.

Federated AI approach

AI Companion 3.0 is built on Zoom’s federated AI methodology, which combines third-party models from providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic with Zoom’s own language models. Users also have the option to work with open-source models, including NVIDIA Nemotron. According to Zoom, this blended approach improves the quality of translations, captions, and transcriptions, while also increasing the speed and accuracy of task execution and information retrieval.

The system analyses meetings, notes, and related documents without requiring complex prompts or manual uploads. By allowing multiple AI engines to operate together, Zoom aims to deliver faster responses, more accurate recommendations, and insights tailored to specific workflows.

Web-based access

Zoom AI Companion 3.0 can now be accessed directly through a desktop web browser at ai.zoom.us, removing the need for a dedicated desktop application. The web interface provides a conversational workspace where users can turn meeting content and documents into actionable outputs.

Some features are available to Zoom Workplace Basic users on a trial basis, while the full AI Companion 3.0 experience is offered as a standalone add-on priced at USD 10 per month. The web-based experience allows users to stay connected with their teams while tracking tasks, summarising meetings, and drafting documents in one place.

Key features

AI Companion 3.0 supports agentic retrieval across meeting summaries, transcripts, and notes within Zoom Workplace, and can integrate with third-party services such as Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. Support for Gmail and Outlook is expected to be added at a later stage.

Post-meeting follow-up templates automatically generate tasks and draft email messages based on meeting discussions and identified action items. The Daily Reflection Report summarises meetings, tasks, and updates from across the day to help users review and prioritise their work.

The platform also includes an agentic writing mode that enables users to write, edit, and refine business documents using context from selected meetings or resources. Content can be exported in formats such as Markdown, PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs, with collaborative features including shared comments, version history, and co-authoring.

Additional capabilities include an AI-driven brainstorming tool for projects and presentations, as well as a deep research mode for Custom AI Companion customers. This mode analyses multiple meetings and documents to produce consolidated insights for follow-up actions.

Security and data governance

Zoom stated that all data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, and that security, privacy, and responsible use of AI remain core priorities. Communications with external model providers are included within these protections. The company also said that neither its own AI models nor third-party models are trained using customer communications.

Zoom added that users retain full control over their data and AI-generated outputs. This level of transparency is intended to address common enterprise concerns around data privacy and the adoption of AI-powered tools.