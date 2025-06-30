VIAVI ONMSi remote fibre test system to support UK network expansion

VIAVI Solutions has announced that alternative network (Alt-Net) operator Netomnia has selected its ONMSi Remote Fibre Test System (RFTS) to support more efficient network installation and maintenance, as the company continues its rapid growth across the UK.

Netomnia, the UK’s second-largest Alt-Net, along with its sister companies YouFibre and brsk, currently has 2.5 million premises passed and 325,000 premises connected. With an annual build rate of one million premises, the group expects to reach three million premises passed by the end of 2025, with a longer-term target of five million by the end of 2027.

VIAVI’s ONMSi system will support this expansion by improving efficiency during network rollout and enabling more effective network monitoring and maintenance. Netomnia will use the ONMSi mobile application to perform remote end-to-end certification testing during the build phase. In addition, the system’s reflector-less features will allow continuous monitoring of network health and performance, including at the optical network terminals (ONTs) within customer premises.

Jeremy Chelot, Group CEO of Netomnia, YouFibre and brsk, commented,

“The VIAVI ONMSi test system provides the foundation for building a high-quality network. It plays a critical role in helping us achieve our goal of delivering fibre connectivity to five million premises and over 150 exchanges by the end of 2027.”

Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO of VIAVI, added, “Our ONMSi system is trusted by operators worldwide to deliver scalable, high-speed fibre networks. We are pleased that our collaboration with Netomnia supports their expansion plans across the UK.”