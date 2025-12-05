Viavi and QNu labs partner on quantum-safe technologies

Viavi Solutions and QNu Labs, a global provider of hybrid quantum cybersecurity technologies, have announced a strategic partnership to develop quantum-security and advanced network-intelligence capabilities.

The collaborative R&D programmes form the first phase of efforts to establish a global industry consortium intended to support open collaboration and accelerate the adoption of quantum-safe communication across sectors and research institutions.

As quantum-safe technologies advance, it is increasingly important to ensure that architectures and system deployments provide resilience, security, efficiency, and reliable performance.

This is particularly relevant at the optical layer, where quantum technologies interface with physical infrastructure. A key challenge is to transition quantum science, especially quantum optics,from experimental environments to solutions suitable for deployment in real-world networks.

The shift from traditional security architectures to quantum-resilient systems involves the introduction of technologies such as quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and post-quantum cryptography (PQC), often in hybrid configurations.

Under the partnership, Viavi and QNu will create defined test cases and badging mechanisms for quantum-safe technologies, including standalone PQC, QKD, QRNG, and hybrid PQC/QKD systems. The work will provide a framework that can be used by enterprises, telecom operators, financial institutions, aerospace and defence organisations, government bodies, and research entities.

The collaboration will also produce detailed specifications and reference architectures to support the deployment of quantum-safe communication systems. This includes the development of functional and performance-testing standards and the integration of quantum-safe algorithms across core, RAN, transport, edge, and cloud network layers. These frameworks aim to ensure compatibility with existing classical and hybrid infrastructures, while enabling verification through certification and badging schemes.

The alliance will further promote harmonised global approaches to quantum-safe readiness that align with NIST PQC recommendations, ETSI standards, and other international initiatives. The work will include joint research on areas such as crypto-agility, crypto-readiness, PQC resilience, QKD scalability, and quantum-secure orchestration.

“Quantum-safe communications is no longer a distant objective but an urgent requirement. Trusted collaboration is essential for the development of secure quantum networks,” said Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer at Viavi. “Our aim is to help transition quantum-safe communication from laboratory research to practical deployment, and we look forward to working with QNu Labs to support the validation of quantum-safe environments.”

“The partnership between QNu and Viavi marks an important step in the evolution of secure digital communication,” said Sunil Gupta, CEO of QNu Labs. “Together, we will support enterprises and service providers as they move from classical to quantum-safe systems.”