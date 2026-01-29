Viasat sharpens in-flight connectivity focus in India

Viasat, a global provider of satellite communications, is strengthening its focus on in-flight connectivity in India, drawing on its experience in global aviation and the work of its India-based engineering teams that support large-scale satellite connectivity operations worldwide. As India prepares for the next phase of growth in its aviation sector and passenger services, Viasat will serve as the corporate partner at WINGS INDIA 2026, Asia’s civil aviation event, to be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

The company received authorisation to provide in-flight connectivity services in India in 2020. Since then, it has been offering connectivity to commercial airlines, business jets and strategic platforms operated by the Government of India. Viasat has also established dedicated ground infrastructure in the country to support aviation connectivity.

“We have built four ground stations in India. One of them is for safety services and the second is for in-flight connectivity. On in-flight connectivity, we received authorisation in 2020 and have since been providing services to business jets and strategic platforms. Globally, Viasat is one of the major providers of satellite connectivity for commercial aviation. We have been working in aviation for over a decade and today support more than 60 airlines worldwide,” said Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India.

Viasat’s aviation services provide onboard internet and telephony access, as well as live television, wireless in-flight entertainment and streaming facilities.

Advertisment

Sanjay Lala, Vice President – Business Development at Viasat, said the company currently supports more than 60 airlines and connects approximately 14,000 flights each day, accounting for over three million flight hours every month.

“This is a large-scale global operation. We offer flexible business models that allow airlines to decide how these services are offered to passengers. We provide the core services and customise them according to each airline’s requirements. While Viasat already supports flights operating worldwide, discussions with Indian airlines are ongoing,” he said.

Chennai and Hyderabad engineering centres support global operations

In addition to its aviation activities, Viasat’s India operations play a key role in managing its global satellite networks.

Advertisment

“We have invested significantly in India. Around 300 engineers work at our Chennai engineering centre, and we have expanded our presence in Hyderabad, where the team currently includes about 50 professionals. India plays an important role in managing our ground networks worldwide. Gateways and ground systems are central to our connectivity operations and function round the clock with high availability. This is mission-critical engineering work,” Sharma said.

Teams in Chennai and Hyderabad develop and manage global software and systems that support in-flight connectivity and other services. Their work includes software development, system configuration, troubleshooting, upgrades and remote management of complex ground infrastructure.

Broader connectivity footprint

Beyond in-flight connectivity and engineering services, Viasat has operated in India for nearly three decades and provides strategic communication services to the Government of India and defence organisations.

Advertisment

“The company also supports maritime connectivity, safety services and enterprise solutions, and is working on areas such as direct-to-device services, advanced air mobility and UAV connectivity. We have approvals for both ground and space segments and are focused on expanding connectivity across these sectors,” Sharma said.