Vi Business teams up with HPE to enhance enterprise digital transformation

Vi Business, the business-to-business division of Vodafone Idea, has recently announced a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The aim of this partnership is to offer next-generation managed services to businesses across India. As part of the agreement, HPE Aruba Networking products will be used to deliver security, wireless LAN, and switching solutions.

Advertisment

These services are intended for deployment across various environments, including regional offices, corporate headquarters, and university campuses. Vodafone Idea brings to the partnership its expanding enterprise business and established distribution network within the country, while HPE contributes technologies designed to support business growth.

All services delivered under this agreement will be managed and supported by Vi’s Network Operations Centre (NOC). Additionally, the two companies plan to co-develop solutions related to private data centres, addressing the increasing demand for compute and storage capacity.

Commenting on the partnership, Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vodafone Idea, said,"Vi Business and HPE are committed to delivering scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support digital transformation for our enterprise customers.