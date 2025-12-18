Tech Mahindra to support enterprise use of Gemini AI

Tech Mahindra has announced plans to support enterprise adoption of Gemini Enterprise using Google’s Gemini 2.5 multimodal models. The initiative aims to help organisations deploy AI capabilities in a responsible and human-centred manner, with a focus on delivering measurable business outcomes.

The collaboration brings together Tech Mahindra’s experience in large-scale implementations, AI-focused engineering capabilities, and its Orion framework with Google Cloud’s AI technologies. Together, these are intended to support the design, deployment, and scaling of agentic AI solutions across enterprise environments. Gemini Enterprise will enable organisations to build specialised AI agents, apply governance and safety controls, and integrate these systems with Google Cloud services such as Vertex AI, BigQuery, and data-to-AI pipelines.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer at Tech Mahindra, said enterprises moving beyond pilot projects require AI systems that are secure, scalable, and suitable for complex business environments. He added that the collaboration with Google Cloud is intended to help organisations integrate AI into core operations while maintaining confidence in governance and security.

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Tech Mahindra aligns the collaboration with its “AI Delivered Right” strategy. This approach is structured around four areas: Transformation Delivered, Productivity Delivered, Innovation Delivered, and Assurance Delivered, with an emphasis on embedding AI into enterprise processes in a controlled and accountable way.

Victor Morales, Vice President of Global Systems Integrator Partnerships at Google Cloud, said agentic AI has the potential to influence how organisations operate and improve efficiency. He noted that the combination of Tech Mahindra’s industry experience and Google Cloud’s AI platforms is intended to support enterprises in addressing complex business requirements.

Tech Mahindra has also expanded its AI capabilities through dedicated Centres of Excellence, a set of deployable agentic AI solutions, and a workforce certified in Google Cloud AI technologies. The collaboration is expected to support enterprises as they adopt agentic AI systems designed to operate across connected and data-driven environments.