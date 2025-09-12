PhonePe-Wadhwani tie up aims to scale SMEs in India

PhonePe Payment Gateway and the Wadhwani Foundation have announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting the growth of startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across India. The collaboration integrates Wadhwani’s flagship entrepreneurship initiatives, Wadhwani Liftoff and Wadhwani Accelerate, with PhonePe’s digital payment solutions and theIndus Appstore, an India-centric mobile app platform.

Advertisment

The partnership seeks to improve access to digital payments infrastructure, customer reach, funding opportunities, and market access for early- and growth-stage ventures. By combining resources, the two organisations aim to help startups and SMEs scale more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Support for early-stage and growth-stage ventures

The Wadhwani Liftoff programme targets entrepreneurs at the idea or early-growth stage. It offers continuous, AI-enabled support, including tailored guidance, expert connections, and curated resources, all provided at no cost and without equity dilution. Through this partnership, participating entrepreneurs will gain access to PhonePe’s payment gateway services and the distribution advantages offered by the Indus Appstore, strengthening their digital foundation from the outset.

For ventures further along their growth journey,Wadhwani Accelerate provides structured support, including dedicated venture partners, operational frameworks, market access, and curated capital connections. Participants will also benefit from PhonePe’s experience in digital commerce and payment technologies, with additional resources aimed at improving capital readiness, leadership capability, and operational scale.

Access to PhonePe tools and platforms

Advertisment

Startups and SMEs using PhonePe’s Payment Gateway will have access to several introductory benefits, including a waiver on merchant service fees for the first three months (up to Rs 5 lakh in transaction volume), as well as a self-service onboarding toolkit and dedicated account support.

App-based ventures can distribute and promote their applications via the Indus Appstore, which offers zero listing fees, transparent commission structures, and developer support based in India.

In addition, entrepreneurs will be able to take part in skill-building opportunities and knowledge sessions, including masterclasses led by PhonePe professionals on topics such as go-to-market strategies, sales enablement, financial planning, and growth operations.

Advertisment

Meetul B. Patel, President, Entrepreneurship at the Wadhwani Foundation, commented,“Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs to create employment and foster inclusive economic development. This partnership with PhonePe provides a growth platform that prioritises Indian entrepreneurs, offering access to customers, capital, and tools that help level the playing field.”

Ankit Gaur, Head, Payment Gateway & Online Merchants at PhonePe, stated,“We are pleased to collaborate with the Wadhwani Foundation. This partnership reflects our continued focus on supporting businesses with effective, technology-led solutions that enable scale and sustainable growth.”

Launch and future plans

The collaboration was formally launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a stakeholder event held in New Delhi, which brought together more than 80 founders, SME leaders, and members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Future phases of the partnership may extend to skills development programmes and additional support offerings.

Advertisment

This initiative reflects a broader “Make in India, Scale with India” approach, leveraging domestic innovation, networks, and shared objectives to build resilient and high-impact businesses.