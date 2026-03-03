Orange, TechM explore global digital deal

Orange Business and Tech Mahindra have entered exclusive negotiations to establish a non-equity global strategic partnership aimed at supporting enterprise digital transformation.

The proposed collaboration would involve a joint go-to-market approach, with a focus on regional cooperation, product development and greater use of existing platforms to deliver secure and scalable digital services. As part of the discussions, Orange Business is considering outsourcing certain global customer support, quote-to-bill and post-sales activities outside France to Tech Mahindra.

Driving International Expansion

The initiative forms part of Orange Business’ broader strategy to strengthen its position in international markets. Under the proposed structure, Orange Business would continue to manage end-to-end services for selected critical segments, including its French operations, and would remain responsible for compliance with French and European regulations. The partnership is intended to support the expansion of its international operations and service portfolio.

The companies expect to build on Orange Business’ existing platforms to deepen engagement with current customers and pursue new business opportunities in global markets.

Operational Review and Capability Alignment

A joint review of operations, processes, tools and performance metrics is planned to identify areas where Tech Mahindra’s delivery capabilities could support greater efficiency and scalability. The focus would be on improving operational performance, automation and service delivery while maintaining service continuity.

The partnership would complement ongoing transformation efforts at Orange Business, which are focused on modernising platforms and strengthening global delivery capabilities.

The project remains subject to consultation with relevant employee representative bodies.

Orange Business is the enterprise division of Orange, which operates in 26 countries and reported revenues of 40.4 billion euros at the end of 2025.