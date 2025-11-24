New Comviva–Aduna partnership targets API monetisation

Comviva, a provider of digital transformation solutions in customer experience management, data monetisation and digital financial services, has announced a partnership with Aduna, a global aggregator of standardised network APIs. The collaboration aims to support wider enterprise adoption and monetisation of network APIs through NGAGE.ai, Comviva’s SaaS-based platform for programmable communications and network intelligence.

The partnership brings together Comviva’s NGAGE.ai platform and experience in enterprise onboarding with Aduna’s global operator consortium. This combined approach is intended to offer enterprises secure, scalable access to network intelligence while enabling operators to manage and monetise network capabilities more effectively.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, said that seamless access to network intelligence would underpin the next phase of enterprise innovation. By linking the NGAGE.ai platform with Aduna’s federation of operators, he noted, enterprises could work with standardised, high-performance network APIs across markets, supporting service launches, fraud reduction and improved customer experiences.

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO at Comviva, added that, as enterprises increase their focus on real-time, intelligence-driven operations, network APIs will form an essential part of digital transformation. He stated that the combined strengths of NGAGE.ai and Aduna’s ecosystem provide a scalable route for enterprises to adopt programmable communications, while helping operators use network intelligence more effectively.

NGAGE.ai is a SaaS-based platform designed to simplify how enterprises use communication and network APIs. It removes the need for separate infrastructure investment, provides immediate access, and offers transparency in API usage. The platform supports rapid enterprise onboarding, allowing organisations to begin using network APIs without upfront deployment costs. It includes services such as login authentication, identity verification, fraud detection and KYC, with updates released quarterly in line with enterprise requirements. Real-time dashboards provide visibility into API consumption, usage and analytics.

The partnership also draws on Comviva’s experience in digital payments and digital lending, areas expected to be significant adopters of network APIs. According to the GSMA Mobile Money Report 2024, Comviva holds a 24% share of the global mobile money market, processing over 7.5 billion transactions annually with a total value exceeding USD 400 billion. Its AI-based digital lending platform, Yabx, is expanding across Africa, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Latin America. As financial institutions increasing rely on real-time identity, fraud and risk insights, Comviva’s presence in digital finance positions NGAGE.ai to support further API-driven development in the sector.

NGAGE.ai is currently deployed in more than 40 countries, connected to over 100 operators, and processes more than 250 billion transactions each year for upwards of 7,000 enterprise customers. With this footprint, the platform is established as a scalable and widely used option for adopting network-intelligence-based APIs.