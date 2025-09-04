New AI governance platform launched by Covasant

Covasant Technologies, a company specialising in agentic AI-powered Services-as-Software, has announced the launch of its AI Agent Control Tower (AI ACT), a governance platform designed to provide clarity and oversight within the increasingly fragmented enterprise AI landscape. The launch responds to the growing complexity and risks arising from the widespread, uncoordinated deployment of autonomous AI agents across organisations.

In recent months, many enterprises have rushed to introduce hundreds of narrowly focused AI agents, often developed by traditional IT service providers to fulfil specific tasks. Rather than streamlining operations, this rapid proliferation is contributing to a new form of "Shadow AI"—a situation where unregulated, siloed AI tools operate without central visibility or governance, creating potential security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, and operational inefficiencies.

The AI ACT aims to address this issue by shifting the focus from agent creation to unified agent management. It offers a strategic control layer for overseeing and optimising distributed AI agent environments within large organisations.

“The market is being overwhelmed by point solutions that are positioned as strategic,” said C.V. Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director at Covasant Technologies. “An agent for every task is not a strategy, it is a pathway to operational chaos. Enterprises are realising that the challenge is no longer building individual agents, but managing the dozens they already have. The AI ACT is designed to serve as a control plane that unifies these disparate agents into a coherent, secure, and manageable system.”

Responding to the rise of multi-agent environments

The AI Agent Control Tower represents a new and emerging category of enterprise software. According to Grand View Research, the agentic AI market in India is projected to grow from USD 132.6 million in 2024 to USD 1.73 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.9%. More than 80% of organisations in India are currently exploring autonomous agent solutions, and nearly half are prioritising multi-agent workflows, underlining the need for structured oversight.

In this context, governance platforms such as the AI ACT are becoming critical. Covasant joins a growing group of enterprise technology firms, including Salesforce and ServiceNow, in offering a vendor-agnostic, centralised control tower. While many service providers continue to introduce task-specific agents, these platforms provide the infrastructure required to manage such complexity at scale.

“Enterprise AI is undergoing a fundamental architectural shift,” said Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Covasant Technologies. “Just as organisations adopted CRM and ITSM platforms in previous technology waves, we believe that every enterprise will soon require an agent control tower. The AI ACT provides a single interface for managing heterogeneous agent environments, delivering governance irrespective of the agent’s origin, platform, or function.”

Key features of the AI agent control tower

Covasant’s AI ACT platform offers a range of capabilities aimed at addressing key challenges in managing autonomous AI agents within enterprise environments. It includes a Universal Agent Registry, which provides a centralised dashboard to inventory, monitor, and manage all agents, regardless of their origin or development platform. To ensure security and compliance, the platform supports Centralised Governance and Security, enabling the enforcement of consistent policies and AI-specific guardrails that help prevent behavioural drift. With Cross-Platform Observability, organisations gain real-time insights into agent performance, token consumption, and decision-making processes, facilitating better operational oversight. The platform also features Business Impact and ROI Tracking, offering a live dashboard that evaluates each agent’s contribution to business outcomes, helping organisations focus on what delivers measurable value. Finally, Comprehensive Audit and Explainability capabilities log every step of an agent’s decision-making process, providing a unified audit trail that supports compliance, debugging, and transparency.

As the enterprise landscape continues to evolve, the uncoordinated deployment of AI agents poses growing operational and strategic challenges. Covasant’s AI ACT is positioned to provide the foundational infrastructure needed to scale autonomous AI responsibly and efficiently. By enabling visibility, control, and alignment across distributed agent ecosystems, platforms like AI ACT may prove critical to the future of enterprise AI governance.