NetApp expands AI access to cloud and on-premises data

NetApp has announced a new capability that allows enterprises to simplify workflows by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI and analytics services directly to their NetApp data, whether stored in the cloud or on-premises. Amazon S3 Access Points for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP enable file data held in FSx for ONTAP to be accessed through the S3 API by a wide range of AWS AI/ML and analytics services, without requiring the data to be moved and while retaining full read/write access via standard file protocols.

Advertisment

Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp, said, “By connecting FSx for ONTAP data natively to AWS’s broad set of AI, ML and analytics services, this integration has the potential to link more than 100 exabytes of enterprise data stored on NetApp systems to applications such as generative AI and advanced analytics. The introduction of S3 Access Points for Amazon FSx supports both FSx for ONTAP and on-premises ONTAP users by enabling the use of cloud services within existing data architectures.”

As an enterprise storage provider with a first-party data storage service built directly on AWS, NetApp aims to support customers running modern workloads in the cloud. With the use of Amazon S3 Access Points, organisations can connect S3-based AWS services and independent software vendor (ISV) applications to FSx for ONTAP file systems as though they were S3 buckets.

ONTAP’s replication features also allow data to be moved across hybrid cloud environments, enabling FSx for ONTAP users to access data stored on-premises. This makes file data accessible to a wide range of AWS services and applications that operate with S3, including those focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, serverless computing and analytics. Access can be managed by creating access points with specific names and permissions for different users or applications.

Advertisment

As the data does not need to be relocated from FSx for ONTAP to make use of AI services, organisations can also benefit from ONTAP’s built-in security and resilience features, including real-time ransomware detection and integrated snapshots.

Jasdeep Singh, Research Manager for Cloud and Edge Services at IDC, said,“NetApp provides a unified data platform that enables organisations to derive value from data across environments.The collaboration between NetApp and AWS allows customers to combine cloud scale and performance with the data management capabilities of NetApp ONTAP. Integration with cloud-native AI and analytics services, along with advanced workload management tools, supports efficient operations and helps enterprises respond to changing needs.”