L&T joins MIT media lab to explore AI and mobility

L&T Technology Services has signed a multi-year membership agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab, a leading research institution known for its interdisciplinary work in science, technology, and design. Through this partnership, LTTS joins the lab as a consortium member with the aim of exploring future developments in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in areas related to mobility, sustainability, and technology.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, LTTS will participate in collaborative discussions and knowledge exchange with researchers and industry experts within the Media Lab’s cross-disciplinary network. The focus of this collaboration is to explore engineering solutions that address global challenges, from advancing smart mobility systems to developing infrastructure aligned with environmental goals.

The partnership aims to bridge LTTS’s applied expertise in AI and engineering with the MIT Media Lab’s research methodologies, encouraging the development of practical, AI-driven innovations.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said,“We are pleased to join the MIT Media Lab, a space that encourages creative and interdisciplinary exploration. This collaboration reflects our ongoing efforts to explore areas such as Agentic AI and early-stage artificial general intelligence (AGI), with the broader objective of shaping emerging industrial technologies.”

Advertisment

The MIT Media Lab, established over four decades ago, has contributed to major advances at the intersection of technology and society, including work that combines art, science, and design to explore new human-centred solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab, said,“The Media Lab benefits from partnerships that connect forward-thinking organisations with our research community. Working with LTTS creates new opportunities to examine the intersection of AI, data, and design as we address challenges across mobility, sustainability, and technology.”

As part of this agreement, LTTS also plans to host key events at the MIT Media Lab, including its Digital Engineering Awards (DEA) and Advisory Council meetings. These gatherings are intended to foster collaboration between LTTS and its global partners, supporting strategic planning, research exchange, and the development of new technologies.