Krisp names Vimal Nair to lead growth strategy in India

Krisp has appointed Vimal Nair as Chief Growth Officer, India, as the company expands its footprint in the country’s business process management (BPM) market.

India’s role in global voice-based customer support

India continues to play a central role in global customer support operations, where voice remains the primary channel for delivering customer experience at scale. As enterprises place greater emphasis on clarity, consistency and agent productivity, voice-based artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of core BPM infrastructure.

Krisp said it is strengthening its focus on India to support service providers and enterprises as they adopt voice AI technologies across large-scale customer operations.Nair to lead partnerships and market expansion

In his new role, Nair will focus on expanding and deepening partnerships with business process outsourcing (BPO) and BPM providers, as well as with technology teams involved in developing next-generation voice delivery systems.

Davit Baghdasaryan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Krisp, said India remains a key market as expectations around customer experience continue to rise. He added that Nair’s appointment is intended to support closer collaboration with regional partners and customers.

Industry experience and regional focus

Nair brings more than two decades of experience in building and scaling enterprise technology and software-as-a-service businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other global markets. His background includes leadership roles across growth, customer success and international expansion within IT services and AI-driven software companies, including work on voice AI and agent-based solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Nair said voice continues to be the most critical channel in customer service and that improving speech clarity at scale has a direct impact on customer experience, agent performance and global competitiveness.

Strengthening local presence

Krisp said building a stronger on-the-ground presence in India is a strategic priority as it works with global enterprises and service providers operating within the BPM ecosystem.

The company’s voice AI platform is used to improve speech clarity and support real-time voice intelligence in customer service operations. Krisp said its expanded focus on India reflects the country’s importance in powering global customer support.