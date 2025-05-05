Jazeera Airways and TCS collaborate on digital ecosystem overhaul

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has partnered with Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, to support the next phase of its digital transformation.

TCS will lead the modernisation of the airline’s website, mobile applications, and AI-powered chatbot. Using its AI-native approach, TCS will deliver the programme end-to-end, providing expertise in product management, user experience design, systems architecture, agile development, integration, testing, and ongoing improvements. The aim is to enhance how passengers engage with the airline throughout their journey.

By drawing on TCS’s experience in agentic artificial intelligence and platform engineering, Jazeera Airways aims to explore new revenue opportunities, improve its digital channels, and provide more personalised customer experiences.

As part of the transformation, TCS will help the airline implement a digital infrastructure to support scalability, personalisation, and diversified revenue streams. The solution will include a suite of integrated digital applications designed to enable faster, more contextual, and connected interactions. Key features will include a retail-focused ancillary platform, an intelligent offer engine for upselling and cross-selling, a 'Customer 360° Insights Hub' for personalisation at scale, and a generative AI-powered assistant to support customers across platforms. A unified multi-currency payment gateway and a promotional engine will also be introduced to encourage direct bookings. Additionally, a group booking platform designed to simplify complex arrangements will provide a more intuitive user experience.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, commented,“Jazeera Airways is laying the groundwork for a new era of transformation, with a strategic focus on improving the passenger experience. At the core of our vision is the delivery of a seamless, customer-focused travel experience. We are pleased to partner with TCS as we begin this stage of our digital evolution. TCS brings deep knowledge of airline digital commerce and AI-driven solutions, along with a track record of customer-focused delivery. Together, we aim to build a digital platform that supports our growth ambitions and commitment to operational excellence.”

Jazeera Airways currently operates flights to over 60 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Europe. Since its launch in April 2004 as the first privately owned airline in the Middle East, the carrier has grown to serve more than five million passengers. This collaboration with TCS marks the airline’s first significant IT transformation initiative. As Jazeera Airways marks 20 years of operations, it is initiating a new phase of growth by redesigning its digital ecosystem.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said, “We are pleased to support Jazeera Airways in building a digital foundation aligned with their growth plans. By combining our aviation sector expertise with capabilities in agentic AI and engineering, TCS will help develop digital channels that are intelligent, intuitive, and scalable. This partnership reflects our broader commitment to enabling enterprises to adapt to changing business landscapes and unlock sustainable growth.”

These initiatives form part of Jazeera Airways’ wider strategy to triple its passenger capacity and significantly increase digital revenues by 2029. The updated digital infrastructure will also support improved recognition of returning customers, more efficient online group bookings, and enhancements to the airline’s Net Promoter Score (NPS),a measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty,by delivering experiences in line with international standards.

TCS brings decades of experience in the aviation sector, working with major global airlines and offering a consulting-led approach, cognitive solutions, and technology and engineering services. The company’s industry-specific solutions, such as TCS Aviana, a unified, cloud-ready platform for intelligent airline operations, will contribute to this effort. TCS’s understanding of airline operations and its AI-driven technology capabilities are expected to support Jazeera Airways in identifying new growth opportunities and advancing innovation across its business.

This partnership further demonstrates TCS’s presence as a digital transformation partner in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, where it has operated for over 30 years. TCS currently serves more than 150 clients across nine MEA countries and various sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, media, banking, financial services, and consumer goods.