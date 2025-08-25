Ishan Technologies launches sovereign cloud platform for Indian enterprises

Ishan Technologies, an ICT and digital connectivity provider, has announced the launch ofSaksham Cloud, a compliance-focused sovereign cloud platform designed specifically for Indian enterprises.

Saksham Cloud is built and hosted across Ishan’s Rated-3 data centres located in Mumbai and Chennai. The platform is empanelled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and adheres to several key compliance standards, including ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 2, and HIPAA, positioning it among the few sovereign cloud offerings currently available in India.

The platform is already being adopted by organisations in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology and IT-enabled services (IT/ITeS), and manufacturing sectors, industries that require robust data protection measures for critical workloads.

Saksham Cloud aims to support these enterprises in running applications with improved performance and reduced latency. According to Ishan Technologies, this is expected to assist organisations in accelerating product deployment, improving service delivery, and supporting business growth.

Speaking on the launch, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Ishan Technologies, stated,“With regulatory requirements and data localisation shaping India’s digital infrastructure, enterprises increasingly need a sovereign cloud solution that meets compliance standards without compromising performance. Saksham Cloud has been developed with these priorities in mind.”

The launch coincides with growing policy and industry focus on data localisation, digital trust, and initiatives such as theIndiaAI Mission. With Saksham Cloud, Ishan Technologies aims to align with national objectives to strengthen India's digital infrastructure and contribute to the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.