Invenia-STL bags Rs 359 cr PowerTel data centre project

Invenia-STL Networks Limited, a digital infrastructure and IT services company, has secured a contract valued at over Rs 360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices Limited (PowerTel), a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), India’s largest electric power transmission utility.

Advertisment

Under the terms of the contract, Invenia will be responsible for the design, construction, commissioning, and maintenance of a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid’s facility in Manesar. The project also includes the development of a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC) and the provision of a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform, along with associated disaster recovery services. Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the data centre is part of the scope, ensuring ongoing performance and readiness.

The initiative is intended to support PowerTel’s digital infrastructure capabilities and includes long-term support for critical IT systems. It is expected to contribute to the organisation’s ability to manage and secure its growing data requirements efficiently.

Commenting on the development, Pankaj Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Invenia-STL Networks, stated that the project is designed to meet both current operational needs and future demand, with a focus on reliability, compliance, and system integration.

Advertisment

The data centre infrastructure will incorporate energy-efficient design principles and advanced cooling technologies. These measures aim to reduce environmental impact and align with national sustainability goals, while ensuring high availability and digital resilience.