Infor appoints Geoff Thomas to lead Asia-Pacific operations

Infor has appointed Geoff Thomas as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), strengthening its regional leadership as it seeks to expand its presence across key markets. Based in Sydney, Thomas will oversee operations in Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast and North Asia, and India, with responsibility for customer engagement, regional strategy, and market development.

In his new role, Thomas will focus on strengthening local expertise, expanding partner networks, and supporting customers through industry-focused cloud technologies. The company said the appointment reflects its intention to deepen its engagement with organisations across the region and respond to evolving business and technology requirements.

Thomas brings several decades of experience in the Asia-Pacific technology sector. Before joining Infor, he spent six years at Qlik, where he led its business across APJ. He has also held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Polycom, and OneLogin.

Following his appointment, Thomas has announced changes to the regional leadership team. Aidan Brecknell, based in Sydney, has been appointed Vice President and Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Victor Ng, based in Singapore, has assumed an expanded role as Vice President and Managing Director for Southeast and North Asia, covering ASEAN, Greater China, and Korea.

Commenting on his appointment, Thomas said Infor’s customers depend on its platforms to support resilience, efficiency, and innovation. He described the APJ region as an important market and said the company aims to help organisations align technology investments with long-term business objectives.

Wolfgang Kobek, Executive Vice President and General Manager for International Business at Infor, said the APJ region plays a central role in the company’s global strategy. He noted that Infor intends to continue investing in regional talent, partner ecosystems, and cloud platforms to support customers’ digital transformation efforts.

Kobek added that Thomas’s experience in the region and understanding of local business environments would support Infor’s efforts to improve customer outcomes and strengthen its regional operations.

Infor operates in more than 200 countries and serves customers across sectors including food and beverage, automotive manufacturing, industrial production, and supply chain management. Its Asia-Pacific and Japan customer base includes organisations such as Sealord, Riverina Water, NCC Limited, My Food Bag, CJD Equipment, Vallen Asia, and Spykar Lifestyles.