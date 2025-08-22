IndiGo adopts Snowflake AI Data Cloud to enhance data strategy

Snowflake has announced that IndiGo is adopting its AI Data Cloud platform to build a unified and secure enterprise data hub to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

The airline is leveraging Snowflake’s centralised platform to access real-time insights that support data-driven decision-making across various functions. According to IndiGo, the move is part of its broader digitalisation journey, enabling its teams to analyse, optimise, and automate operational processes with greater accuracy and speed.

With the adoption of Snowflake’s platform, IndiGo has implemented a consistent view of enterprise data that allows its employees to respond proactively to operational needs. The collaboration also supports the airline’s AI initiatives, with predictive analytics being applied across business areas to anticipate trends and improve responsiveness.

“Using data as a strategic asset helps us make business decisions across our operations with greater agility,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo. “Adoption of the Snowflake platform—a key step in our digitalisation journey—is helping us power our AI initiatives, drive innovation, collaborate efficiently with our partners, enhance employee and customer experience, and, as a result, further strengthen our competitive advantage in the market.”

What is Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud?

Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud provides enterprises with a connected ecosystem of data, applications, and AI capabilities. It is designed to break down silos within organisations and enable collaboration with partners and customers by integrating external data and services for real-time insights.

Powered by its single platform architecture, the AI Data Cloud allows businesses to bring data and workloads together at scale. This infrastructure underpins a growing marketplace for data, services, and applications, where enterprises can share, collaborate on, and monetise data resources.

“The travel and hospitality industry is at a pivotal moment, with data and AI becoming critical for success,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director – India, Snowflake. “We are thrilled for our ongoing collaboration with IndiGo to mobilise their data to support their growth in India and international expansion.”