HPE unveils updates to private cloud portfolio and software capabilities

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced a new set of developments for its private cloud portfolio, marking a significant update to its offerings in hybrid IT modernisation. Drawing on nearly a decade of experience and the capabilities of HPE Morpheus Software, the company has introduced changes aimed at improving cost-efficiency, performance, and simplicity in private cloud environments.
Key announcements:
-
HPE Private Cloud Business Edition is now available with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, providing multi-hypervisor support and self-service cloud consumption. This update is intended to reduce virtual machine (VM) licence costs by up to 90%, alongside an estimated 2.5x lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to traditional infrastructure, based on HPE’s disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) architecture.
-
The HPE Morpheus Software suite is now generally available, including:
-
HPE Morpheus VM Essentials for managing virtualised workloads.
-
HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software for unified cloud management.
Both offerings include HPE’s HVM hypervisor and are licensed on a per-socket basis to help manage TCO. Customers using VM Essentials can upgrade to the full Enterprise version.
-
-
A range of new services has been introduced to simplify modernisation for virtualisation customers across business sizes.
“Enterprises are at a pivotal moment in IT modernisation. They must address increasing management complexity and rising virtualisation costs to free up investment for growth. HPE combines leadership in disaggregated infrastructure with new software to offer choice, simplicity, and cost efficiency,” said Fidelma Russo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Hybrid Cloud, and CTO at HPE.
HPE private cloud business edition: New capabilities and options
HPE’s Private Cloud Business Edition, available as dHCI or HCI, is intended to offer flexible architecture choices for VM workloads across environments, from edge to data centre. VM Essentials supports both HPE and traditional VMs, allowing users to tailor deployments as needed.
Key features include:
-
Enterprise-grade virtualisation platform – Built for global deployment, with support services from infrastructure through to workloads.
-
AI-driven management – Automates infrastructure setup and lifecycle processes. AIOps capabilities are designed to predict and prevent up to 86% of issues, reducing pressure on IT teams.
Roberto Valenta, Corporate Technology & Operations IT Manager at Aeropuertos Argentina, said,“HPE Private Cloud Business Edition has effectively paid for itself through savings on legacy support, as-a-service consumption, data centre space, and energy usage. Its performance, scalability, and reliability support our critical operations, including flight tracking and airport services.”
Ecosystem and Integration
Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection, will be the first ecosystem partner to support image-based VM backup and recovery for VM Essentials, with a release planned in May.
The HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software enables larger organisations and service providers to manage virtualised, containerised, and third-party environments across bare metal, on-premises, and public clouds. It provides centralised management, automated application provisioning (with approximately 150x faster deployment), and up to 30% reduction in cloud costs through analytics-based optimisation.
Both VM Essentials and Morpheus Enterprise are hardware-agnostic and now validated for use on:
-
Dell PowerEdge servers
-
NetApp AFF arrays
-
HPE ProLiant Gen11 and Gen12 servers
HPE ProLiant Gen12 systems are reported to support up to 27% software cost savings, 65% power reduction per year, and a 7:1 decrease in data centre footprint.
In addition, the integration of HPE Morpheus VM Essentials with HPE Aruba Networking CX10000 is expected to lower TCO by up to 48%, enhance performance by up to 10x, and offer advanced features such as microsegmentation, DPU (data processing unit) acceleration, and improved security. The platform also provides enhanced storage management for HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000.
HPE Cloud Platform Services – Virtualisation Modernisation is designed to support customers through assessment, re-platforming, infrastructure modernisation, data migration, training, and ongoing infrastructure management. These services aim to reduce operational complexity and overheads.
HPE was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid IT Infrastructure Consulting and Integration Services 2025 Vendor Assessment.
Availability
-
HPE Private Cloud Business Edition with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials is now available.
-
New Business Edition systems featuring HPE SimpliVity are expected in Q3 2025.
-
Integration of HPE Morpheus Software with HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 is available today; integration with HPE Aruba Networking CX10000 is scheduled for June.
-
HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software is available now as a standalone product.