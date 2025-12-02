HPE-simplifies-AI-ready data centres with-NVIDIA-labs

In the run-up to its global showcase event, HPE Discover, scheduled to open in Barcelona on 3 December, the company has announced new solutions to simplify and accelerate the development of AI-ready data centres.

Advertisment

This is an expansion of HPE's NVIDIA AI Computing portfolio, introducing new solutions for secure, scalable AI factories

Central to the announcement is the upcoming launch of an AI Factory Lab in Grenoble, France, developed in partnership with NVIDIA, to support enterprises in testing, validating, and scaling AI infrastructure in a compliant and controlled environment.

The lab is designed to help organisations address growing concerns over data sovereignty and AI governance, particularly within the European Union. It features HPE Alletra storage, HPE servers, NVIDIA accelerated computing, Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, and HPE Juniper Networking routers. The air-cooled environment is built with NVIDIA AI Enterprise government-ready software to support secure AI factory deployment at scale.

Advertisment

“The new AI Factory Lab provides a foundry where customers can turn data into value, securely and at scale,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

HPE is also supporting AI acceleration in the UK through a partnership with Carbon3.ai to establish a Private AI Lab in London. This lab will be built on HPE Private Cloud AI and powered by NVIDIA’s infrastructure stack.

Integrated Platform Approach for Control and Compliance

As part of its strategy to help enterprises take greater control of their AI infrastructure, HPE has expanded its Private Cloud AI capabilities with new configurations and enhanced compliance support. The platform now includes NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, giving organisations more deployment options for diverse AI workloads.

Advertisment

GPU fractionalisation using NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology has been introduced to optimise utilisation and reduce costs. Additionally, hardened versions of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software support deployment in air-gapped environments to meet stringent compliance requirements.

HPE is also offering sovereign AI factory solutions with new reference architectures engineered to incorporate country-specific regulatory compliance measures. These include secure system designs, robust software security, and support for audit-ready operations. HPE's cybersecurity advisory services complement these solutions, particularly for regulated sectors.

“HPE and NVIDIA continue to provide the foundation for secure AI factories at any scale, with innovations that deliver a greater range of performance,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE.

Advertisment

Storage and Networking Designs for Scalable AI Infrastructure

HPE has also introduced updates to its storage and networking portfolio to enable more efficient, intelligent, AI-ready data centres. The Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes, available from January 2026, now operate as an active data layer. Using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and accelerated computing, the platform analyses data inline, enabling real-time classification and enrichment for AI pipelines.

Networking capabilities have been upgraded through the integration of NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs), along with HPE Juniper Networking’s high-speed MX and PTX routers. These allow high-performance connectivity between data centres and across clouds, supporting large-scale AI deployments with low latency.

To strengthen security, HPE is integrating CrowdStrike’s AI-native cybersecurity platform with HPE Private Cloud AI to provide unified protection across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Advertisment

The company also shared that it is working with Fortanix to deliver secure agentic AI deployments using NVIDIA Confidential Computing and Fortanix Armet AI. These solutions are available on HPE’s DL380a Gen12 servers equipped with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, enabling AI development in highly regulated and sovereign environments.